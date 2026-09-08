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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 21:00 Uhr
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Frost & Sullivan and PT Dirgantara Indonesia Collaborate to Advance Indonesia's Dual-Use Aerospace Ecosystem

Strategic initiative aims to strengthen capabilities across Indonesia's aerospace value chain and create a platform for local and global collaboration, investment and industrial growth

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) are collaborating on an ambitious initiative to help build and strengthen a dual-use aerospace ecosystem for Indonesia.

The initiative is focused on developing national capabilities across the aerospace value chain - spanning aircraft development, production, operation and maintenance, as well as advanced manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), supply-chain localisation and international partnership development.

The ambition extends beyond the capabilities of any single organisation. Frost & Sullivan and PTDI aim to support the development of a broader national aerospace platform through which Indonesian and international organizations can participate, invest and collaborate.

The initiative is designed to help strengthen Indonesia's long-term aerospace and industrial capabilities, support greater technological and industrial sovereignty, create skilled employment opportunities and generate wider economic impact.

Data-Driven Ecosystem Development

Frost & Sullivan's Enterprise Grid MetaBrain will support the initiative by enabling data-driven decision-making, ecosystem orchestration, investor engagement and scenario-based planning.

By bringing together market intelligence, ecosystem insights and structured planning, the platform will help identify opportunities across the aerospace value chain and translate long-term ambitions into actionable pathways for development and growth.

The collaboration brings together the expertise and leadership of PTDI, including Gita Amperiawan, President Director (CEO); Moh. Arif Faisal, Director of Commerce and Development; and Dena Hendriana, Director of Production, alongside Frost & Sullivan leaders Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member, and Subhranshu Shekhar Das, Executive Board Member & MetaBrain Lead Architect.

The initiative reflects a shared ambition to create an aerospace ecosystem capable of bringing together industry participants, technology providers, investors and other stakeholders while strengthening Indonesia's position within the global aerospace value chain.

About PT Dirgantara Indonesia

PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is an Indonesian aerospace company engaged in the design, development and production of aircraft, as well as associated aerospace services and capabilities.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Media Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-and-pt-dirgantara-indonesia-collaborate-to-advance-indonesias-dual-use-aerospace-ecosystem-302872711.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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