ER Studio: ER/Studio 21.1 Turns Enterprise Data Models into Semantic Layers

New semantic generators in Data Architect transform business definitions and relationships already captured in enterprise data models into semantic models and layers for AI, Microsoft Power BI, dbt, governance platforms and open analytics ecosystems

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / ER/Studio, an enterprise data architecture and modeling platform, today announced the availability of ER/Studio 21.1, introducing new semantic generation capabilities in Data Architect that transform Enterprise Logical Data Models into reusable semantic assets for AI, analytics and data governance.

ER/Studio 21.1 enables organizations to define business concepts, relationships, rules and terminology within enterprise data models and carry that governed meaning into technologies including Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Purview, Collibra, dbt and open semantic ecosystems. The result is a semantic backbone that can help reduce conflicting definitions and give analytics and AI applications more consistent business context.

"AI is making consistent business meaning more important than ever," said Jamie Knowles, Product Director of ER/Studio. "Organizations have spent years capturing critical business knowledge in their enterprise data models, but much of that context has traditionally remained inside the modeling environment. ER/Studio 21.1 makes that knowledge reusable, allowing organizations to carry governed business meaning into analytics, governance and AI instead of recreating it independently in every platform."

"The challenge for enterprises isn't a lack of data. It's making sure that data means the same thing everywhere it is used," said Max Hunsicker, General Manager of ER/Studio. "ER/Studio 21.1 extends the value of enterprise data modeling beyond database design by making established business meaning reusable across analytics, governance and AI. That gives organizations a stronger foundation for scaling these initiatives without continually recreating the same context."

What's new in ER/Studio 21.1

Semantic Generator: Converts Enterprise Logical Data Models into machine-readable semantic assets, including Resource Description Framework (RDF), SHACL constraints and SKOS mappings, for governance platforms, knowledge graphs, semantic technologies and AI applications.

Microsoft Power BI Semantic Layer Generator: Generates Tabular Model Definition Language (TMDL) structures and Power BI Project (PBIP) files from analytics-ready physical star schemas while carrying business names, descriptions and metadata into Power BI.

Open Semantic Interchange Generator (Beta): Creates OSI semantic definitions from ER/Studio models to support reusable business meaning across analytics technologies.

dbt Semantic Layer Generator (Beta): Generates dbt Semantic Layer artifacts from ER/Studio physical data models while preserving connections to business definitions inherited from Enterprise Logical Data Models.

Together, these capabilities support a central principle behind ER/Studio 21.1: define business meaning once and reuse it across the technologies that depend on it. By extending enterprise model metadata into analytics, governance and AI environments, organizations can reduce duplicated semantic modeling and help limit semantic drift across platforms.

ER/Studio 21.1 also adds support for Microsoft SQL Server 2025, IBM Db2 z/OS 13 and IBM Db2 LUW 12, helping architecture teams keep models aligned with current enterprise database environments.

ER/Studio 21.1 is available now. Learn more about ER/Studio 21.1.

About ER/Studio

ER/Studio is an enterprise data architecture and modeling platform that helps organizations design, understand, govern and connect complex data environments. For more than 30 years, ER/Studio has helped data architects, modelers, developers and governance teams create shared business meaning across enterprise data and translate business requirements into scalable data systems. With conceptual, logical and physical data modeling, enterprise metadata, governance integration and collaboration capabilities, ER/Studio helps organizations build a trusted foundation for data, analytics and AI.

Media Contact:

Kortney Phillips

Senior Marketing Manager

ER/Studio

kortney.phillips@idera.com

814-553-7522

SOURCE: ER Studio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/er%2fstudio-21.1-turns-enterprise-data-models-into-semantic-layer-1218242