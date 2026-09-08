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WKN: A3DJ9P | ISIN: CA1364271017 | Ticker-Symbol: EO0
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:31
0,104 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1060,15622:12
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 21:38 Uhr
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LEE Q. SHIM Increases Percentage Position of Common Shares held in CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Lee Q. Shim ("Mr. Shim"), the Chairman of Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) (E-O-zero)) announces that he has acquired from the Company a Series 1 Convertible Promissory Note (the "Note") payable in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the "Principal Amount"), with interest at the rate of 10% per annum and with a maturity date of July 31, 2027. The Principal Amount of the Note is convertible at any time, and from time to time, into common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.25 per Common Share. If Mr. Shim converts the full Principal Amount into Common Shares, his percentage position of ownership or control of Common Shares held in CNRI would increase from 12.22% to 15.18%.

Prior to the change in percentage ownership, Mr. Shim directly owned 1,214,819 Common Shares of CNRI, which represented 1.06% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of CNRI. In addition, Mr Shim is the sole trustee of The Lee Quan Shim Family Trust which owns 12,750,000 Common Shares of CNRI, representing 11.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of CNRI.

Upon conversion of the Note, Mr. Shim would own and control a total of 17,964,819 Common Shares of CNRI, which would represent 15.18% of CNRI's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lee Q. Shim, Chairman
Canadian North Resources Inc.
Telephone: 905-565-5968 x 228
E-mail: leeshim@cnresources.com

SOURCE: Lee Q. Shim



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lee-q.-shim-increases-percentage-position-of-common-shares-held-1218241

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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