Partnership enables resellers to deliver stronger endpoint security while reducing the operational complexity of third-party application management

Patch My PC, a leading provider of automated third-party application management and patching solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with QBS Software, one of EMEA's largest value-added distributors, to expand access to automated application management and security solutions for resellers, MSPs and technology partners across the region.

Third-party applications can introduce significant exposure when vulnerabilities remain unpatched, yet manual processes for identifying, packaging, testing, approving and deploying application updates can delay remediation by days to months. Patch My PC automates third-party application patching, helping organizations reduce exposure, while reducing repetitive workload from IT and security teams. Its SaaS model makes patching more scalable and repeatable across distributed environments.

Through QBS Software's extensive network of channel partners, Patch My PC will broaden its reach across EMEA, enabling more organizations to automate third-party application patching and strengthen endpoint security while reducing the operational burden on IT teams.

"Our mission is to make application security scalable, accessible and repeatable, bringing application security to as many devices as possible," said Bert Harkins, CRO of Patch My PC. "Partners are central to achieving that mission. QBS brings the regional expertise, partner relationships, and channel support needed to help us reach more organizations across EMEA. Together, we can make it easier for resellers and MSPs to deliver automated application management and security to their customers at scale."

For QBS Software partners, the partnership provides an opportunity to incorporate Patch My PC's third-party application patching platform into broader endpoint management, security and managed-service offerings. By automating application updates across customer environments, partners can help customers reduce exposure from vulnerable or outdated applications while creating opportunities for recurring SaaS and managed-service revenue.

Key benefits include:

Reduced security exposure from vulnerable or outdated third-party applications

from vulnerable or outdated third-party applications More consistent, timely patching across large endpoint estates

across large endpoint estates Reduced operational workload for IT and security teams

for IT and security teams Stronger application and endpoint security through automated patch management

through automated patch management New recurring revenue opportunities for resellers and MSPs through SaaS and managed-services

for resellers and MSPs through SaaS and managed-services Simplified deployment and management of third-party applications across customer environments

"Application management and patching are critical components of a strong endpoint security strategy," said Oliver Roth, Chief Commercial Officer at QBS Software. "By partnering with Patch My PC, we are offering our reseller and MSP community access to a proven platform that helps turn a time-consuming operational task into an essential security capability."

To learn more about Patch My PC and its partner program, visit https://patchmypc.com/partner/.

About Patch My PC

Patch My PC is a leading provider of automated third-party patch management solutions that integrates natively with Microsoft WSUS, Configuration Manager and Intune. Acting as an automation layer between application updates and IT teams, Patch My PC maintains a curated catalog of more than 3,500 applications and automatically detects, downloads, packages, tests, and prepares updates for deployment. The platform also supports custom applications, helping organizations reduce manual patching workload, keep third-party software up to date, and strengthen application security across distributed endpoint environments. To learn more, visit https://patchmypc.com/.

About QBS Software

QBS Software operates the world's largest enterprise software delivery platform, connecting over 12,500 SaaS and software vendors with resellers across the globe. QBS specialises in long-tail and value-added software distribution, simplifying procurement and enabling partners to focus on business growth. The group delivers unmatched loyalty to the channel, exclusively serving partners with sales support, technical pre-sales, and professional services. With a combined team of 450+ professionals and recurring revenues exceeding $700 million, QBS is redefining software distribution across EMEA. Learn more at www.qbssoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908423442/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Natalie Sasscer

LaunchTech Communications for Patch My PC

patchmypc@cyberriskalliance.com

(301) 751-5176