oneworld Management Company, Inc: oneworld Partners with Popular App Timeshifter to Help Round the World Travellers Beat Jet Lag

Science-based, personalised jet lag plans provided for every Round the World journey purchased on oneworld.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The oneworld Alliance is helping customers adjust to new time zones faster and lose fewer days to jet lag on Round the World journeys through a new partnership with Timeshifter - the world's most-downloaded jet lag app, with more than 1.7 million users.

Effective immediately, customers purchasing Round the World trips on oneworld.com will receive a complimentary Timeshifter subscription that covers their entire itinerary, considering every flight and time zone shift from departure to final return.

"Our partnership with Timeshifter will help Round the World customers arrive ready to enjoy each new destination by supporting better sleep and faster adjustment to new time zones," said Roger Blackburn, vice president of Loyalty and Commercial for oneworld, in remarks from the stage at the oneworld Loyalty Summit in Dallas/Ft. Worth. "Jet lag has a significant impact on health and wellbeing. This new partnership provides oneworld an opportunity to do what we do best: deliver a premium, elevated experience at every opportunity along the journey."

Timeshifter is based on the latest circadian science, and advice is personalised to each customer's flight itinerary, typical sleep pattern, chronotype and personal preferences.

"Timeshifter is trusted by astronauts, Formula One teams and professional athletes, and we are excited to be working with oneworld to provide this same circadian science to oneworld's customers, improving their health and enjoyment when they cross time zones," said Mickey Beyer-Clausen, CEO of Timeshifter. "Air travel has optimised nearly every part of flying except for what crossing multiple time zones can do to the traveller - a gap our partnership with oneworld will help to close."

What is jet lag?

Jet lag is not a sleep problem but a temporary misalignment between a person's internal circadian clock and local time at their destination. The circadian clock keeps sleep, alertness, digestion, immune function, and dozens of other systems, synchronized to a 24-hour day, and takes its cues from light and darkness.

When travellers cross several time zones, the light-dark cycle shifts by hours, while the circadian clock moves only about an hour a day on its own. The only way to adjust to new time zones quickly is by timing light exposure and light avoidance precisely. If the timing is wrong, it will make jet lag worse.

"This is just the latest example of the creative ways we are engaging with premium partners who bring true value and an elevated experience to oneworld customers," said Ole Orvér, CEO of oneworld.

About Timeshifter

Timeshifter is the global leader in circadian technology, translating circadian science into breakthrough products and solutions that improve human performance, safety, and health. In 2018, Timeshifter made jet lag history with its first product - now the most-downloaded jet lag app in the world. Building on this success, Timeshifter introduced a groundbreaking app to help shift workers improve their sleep, safety, health, and quality of life. Timeshifter's concierge services support astronauts, NBA players, Formula 1 drivers and Olympic athletes perform at their best.

Round the World with oneworld:

oneworld offers the most comprehensive alliance Round the World product across its network of nearly 1,000 destinations. On average, customers book seven stops, with trips lasting for around three months. More information about oneworld's Round the World fares, including destination inspiration and how to book is available at oneworld.com.

About oneworld

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines - Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in, boarding, extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com.

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