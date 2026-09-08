ZAGENO Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Life Sciences E-Commerce Company of the Year Recognition

Honored for transforming life sciences procurement through digital innovation, automation, and a customer-first platform

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized ZAGENO with its 2026 North America Life Sciences E-Commerce Company of the Year Recognition for helping transform life sciences e-commerce beyond traditional online purchasing into a unified procurement orchestration platform. By serving as a single entry point into scientific procurement, ZAGENO enables scientists, procurement teams, suppliers, and enterprise systems to operate within one connected workflow-reducing procurement friction while improving governance, visibility, and operational efficiency across research organizations.

As life sciences organizations embrace increasingly digital, automated, and globally distributed research operations, procurement has become a strategic function requiring greater visibility, governance, and integration. Rather than navigating fragmented supplier portals, distributor systems, and punch-out catalogs, organizations increasingly need a single platform that orchestrates the entire procurement lifecycle. ZAGENO delivers that capability by unifying sourcing, ordering, approvals, supplier management, spend visibility, tracking, and payment into one governed workflow.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ZAGENO has built one of the industry's largest procurement ecosystems, providing access to more than 50 million laboratory products from over 5,000 suppliers. Serving as a single entry point into scientific procurement, the platform centralizes sourcing, ordering, approvals, tracking, and payment while integrating directly with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Procure-to-Pay (P2P), and accounting platforms such as SAP, Coupa, and Oracle NetSuite. Researchers can search by product name, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number, or chemical structure, compare pricing, availability, and delivery timelines in real time, and consolidate purchases from multiple suppliers into a single purchase order and invoice. At the same time, procurement teams maintain governance, supplier oversight, and spend visibility through configurable approval workflows operating seamlessly in the background.

"ZAGENO continues to redefine digital procurement by extending life sciences e-commerce beyond an online marketplace into a procurement orchestration platform," said Ana Dominguez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its ability to unify supplier networks, enterprise systems, governance, and intelligent automation within a single workflow helps reduce procurement friction while enabling researchers and procurement teams to operate more efficiently. Investments such as the company's expanded engineering hub in Bangalore have further accelerated innovation and enabled faster delivery of customer-driven enhancements aligned with evolving research needs."

The platform reduces longstanding procurement inefficiencies by orchestrating suppliers, enterprise systems, and purchasing workflows through a single interface. Scientists save an average of 6.5 hours per week sourcing and ordering laboratory materials, while procurement teams benefit from configurable approval workflows, supplier governance, real-time spend visibility, automated three-way matching, and streamlined reconciliation that can reduce invoice processing time by as much as 40%. Together, these capabilities improve compliance, increase operational efficiency, and enable researchers to spend more time focused on scientific discovery.

ZAGENO continues to advance AI-powered capabilities that improve search precision, surface supplier and fulfillment insights, automate repetitive procurement tasks, and support smarter purchasing decisions across the procurement lifecycle. Combined with one of the industry's largest supplier ecosystems, deep enterprise integrations, and a customer-driven innovation model, these capabilities position ZAGENO as a trusted procurement infrastructure partner helping life sciences organizations navigate increasingly complex research environments.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. As research organizations become more connected and more complex, procurement has evolved far beyond purchasing. Our vision has always been to simplify that complexity by bringing scientists, procurement teams, suppliers, and enterprise systems together through a single procurement orchestration platform. We're proud to see that vision recognized, and even more excited about what's ahead for our customers," said Florian Wegener, CEO & Co-Founder, at ZAGENO.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan honors one company with its Company of the Year Recognition, awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and customer value. The selection process includes rigorous research, competitive benchmarking, and in-depth industry analysis.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies worldwide for excellence in leadership, technology innovation, customer service, and strategic execution-highlighting those that are shaping the future of their industries.

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Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +91- 9953764546

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is the procurement orchestration platform for life sciences, connecting scientists, procurement teams, suppliers, and enterprise systems through a single, governed workflow. With access to more than 50 million laboratory products from over 5,000 suppliers, ZAGENO helps research organizations simplify procurement and accelerate discovery. Talk to the ZAGENO team to learn more: https://go.zageno.com/request-a-demo.

Contact:

Ivana Visnjic-Lynch

P: +1 508 524 5206

E: ivana.visnjic-lynch@zageno.com

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