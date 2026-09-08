Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation he beneficially owns) exercised 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. at $0.08 per common share (Share) for aggregate consideration of $320,000.00. Prior to such exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 13,009,250 Shares and 6,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 6.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such Warrants.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 17,009,250 Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The exercise of Warrants combined with previous new Share issuances by Kirkland Lake Discoveries resulted in an ownership decrease, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 1.7% since the date of the last Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10% on a non-diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of Kirkland Lake Discoveries.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

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