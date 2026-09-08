Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at the On Labs in Zurich, Switzerland.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 22, 2026 (2 p.m. Central European Time) and will be livestreamed on the Company's Investor Relations website via the following link. A recording will be available shortly after the live event.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement a mission that still guides the brand today. Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec and LightSpray innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 90 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

Source: On

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908338495/en/

Contacts:

Investor:

On Holding AG

Liv Radlinger

investorrelations@on.com

or

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Media:

On Holding AG

Adib Sisani

press@on.com

