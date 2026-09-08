Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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IDEX Metals Corp.: Drilling Four Porphyry Targets at Its Freeze Copper Project in Idaho

IDEX Metals Corp. (TSXV: IDEX) (OTCQB: IDXMF) (the "Company" or "IDEX Metals") reviewed exploration progress at its Freeze copper project in Washington County, Idaho, including completion of a property-wide induced polarization survey, the definition of multiple porphyry targets, and the start of a two-rig drill program.

The article examines IDEX Metals' 2026 drill program at Freeze, against the backdrop of U.S. copper reshoring and the inclusion of both copper and tungsten on the 2025 U.S. critical minerals list.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/08/idex-metals-outlines-four-large-porphyry-targets-at-its-freeze-copper-project-in-idaho/

About IDEX Metals Corp.

IDEX Metals Corp. (TSXV: IDEX) (OTCQB: IDXMF) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. The company controls more than 46,000 acres across 15 properties, anchored by the Freeze copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry project in the Idaho Copper Belt. Additional projects include Amie (silver-gold epithermal) and Mineral Mountain (silver-lead-copper carbonate replacement).

Learn more at idexmetals.com.

Follow IDEX Metals on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Clayton Fisher

CEO & Director

info@idexmetals.com

604-260-0356

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