CV Sciences, Inc.: CV Sciences Welcomes Enactment of Federal Legislation Providing Additional Time for a Responsible, Science-Based Hemp Regulatory Framework

Legislation delays implementation of new federal hemp restrictions until December 11, 2026, preserving continued access to naturally derived hemp products

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today welcomed the enactment of federal legislation that delays implementation of significant changes to the federal definition of hemp and provides additional time for Congress and the Administration to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

The legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 370-48 and the Senate by a vote of 90-6, President Trump signed the legislation into law on September 1. The new law delays implementation of federal hemp restrictions from November 12, 2026 to December 11, 2026. This extension gives Congress additional time to determine the future regulatory framework governing hemp-derived products while preserving continued access to qualifying naturally derived hemp products during the extension period.

CV Sciences believes the additional time provided by the legislation represents an important opportunity to establish clear, consistent and science-based federal standards that protect consumers while preserving access to responsibly manufactured hemp-derived wellness products.

"We welcome the enactment of this legislation and the additional time it provides for Congress to get the regulatory framework right," said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. "CV Sciences has been committed to quality, transparency and responsible hemp-derived CBD products for more than a decade. We believe consumers deserve access to products that are manufactured to rigorous standards, accurately labeled and supported by appropriate testing. At the same time, we believe the industry needs clear and consistent rules that distinguish responsibly manufactured, naturally derived hemp products from products that raise legitimate safety and regulatory concerns."

The Company believes that responsible federal regulation can provide greater certainty for consumers, retailers, manufacturers and farmers while establishing appropriate standards for product quality, manufacturing, testing, labeling and marketing.

A More Sustainable Regulatory Framework

The federal legislation provides a temporary extension, rather than a permanent resolution of the regulatory issues facing the hemp industry. CV Sciences believes the additional time should be used to develop a durable framework that recognizes the distinction between naturally derived hemp products and synthetic or otherwise inappropriate cannabinoid products.

"This legislation is an important step, but it should be viewed as an opportunity rather than an endpoint," added Joseph Dowling. "We encourage policymakers to use this additional time to establish sensible, enforceable standards that protect consumers and responsible businesses alike. A clear federal framework would provide greater confidence throughout the supply chain and allow companies like CV Sciences to continue investing in quality, innovation and consumer education."

CV Sciences supports regulatory standards designed to promote responsible manufacturing and marketing of hemp-derived products, including appropriate product testing, accurate labeling, quality-control requirements and transparency for consumers.

The Company will continue to engage constructively with policymakers, industry organizations and other stakeholders as discussions regarding the long-term federal regulatory framework continue.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling hemp-extract brand in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also produces non-cannabinoid supplements under its +PlusHLTH brand, with targeted formulations to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. Our Cultured Foods brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products that are distributed primarily in the EU and other select markets. Cultured Foods caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties. CV Sciences does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

ir@cvsciences.com

SOURCE: CV Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cv-sciences-welcomes-enactment-of-federal-legislation-providing-addit-1218223