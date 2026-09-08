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WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 21:48
104,00 Euro
-5,45 % -6,00
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00104,5023:00
104,00104,5021:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 23:22 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands Announces Delivery of Notice of Redemption for 4.350% Senior Notes Due 2027

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based total beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has given notice for full redemption prior to maturity of all of its outstanding 4.350% Senior Notes due 2027 (CUSIP Number: 21036P BK3) to be effected on September 18, 2026. As of September 8, 2026, there were $600.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes outstanding.

The redemption price for the notes, payable in cash, will be calculated pursuant to the formula set forth in the supplemental indenture relating to the notes.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption of the notes is described in the notice distributed to holders of the notes by the trustee under the indenture and the applicable supplemental indenture governing the notes.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands, a U.S.-based company, is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, Victoria, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, Lingua Franca, Mi CAMPO Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events, or performance, including statements regarding the redemption date and price, are forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such events or results will in fact occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the offering are included in the company's filings with the SEC, including the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Maggie Bowman 213-500-2401 / maggie.bowman@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 /carissa.guzski@cbrands.com		Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com
Emily Blanchard / emily.blanchard@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/195be18e-bfed-4296-bbbf-f7f5f6e73cd5


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.