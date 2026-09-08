The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (the "Company", or "Western") (TSXV:WI) today announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and/or alternative authorized Canadian trading systems to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 8,353,100 common shares of the Company, representing 5% of the Company's presently issued and outstanding common shares (the "NCIB"). The NCIB remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The NCIB will commence on September 8, 2026 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 8,353,100 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) September 8, 2027. Under the NCIB, the Company may not acquire more than 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares in any 30-day period.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company's underlying value and prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

The Company has engaged TD Securities Inc. to act as its broker for the NCIB (the "Broker"). The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and/or alternative authorized Canadian trading systems, and the purchase and payment for the common shares will be made from the Company's existing working capital at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by the Broker. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic purchase plan ("APP") with the Broker as the designated broker. The APP provides a set of standard instructions to the Broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the APP. The Broker will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company and subject to the policies of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP.

To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any securities to the Company during the course of the NCIB.

A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSXV in respect of the NCIB can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada

Western is an insurance and investment holding company focused on decentralized ownership of insurance businesses and centralized investment management. Western's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI. For more information on Western, please visit its website at www.westerninvest.ca. To add yourself to Western's email news alert subscription please visit this link.

For Investor Relations questions, please email investorrelations@winv.ca.

Cautionary Note and Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation statements pertaining to the proposed NCIB and statements with respect to the business and future results and plans for Western and its associated companies, acquisitions, financings and returns. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Western's control. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Western, including expectations and assumptions concerning the ability of Western to successfully implement its strategic plans and initiatives.

Although Western believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements made by Western are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because no assurance can be provided that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks relating to regulatory compliance, risks relating to demand for the products and services provided by Fortress Insurance and other portfolio companies, risks relating to future growth prospects and business opportunities, risks that management is not able to execute its business strategy, and the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Western's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Western undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

SOURCE: The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-western-investment-company-of-canada-limited-announces-intention-1218387