Dossier Joins the Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Adds Its Newest Member as the Category's Expansion Draws a New Generation of Companies Into Industry Advocacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA), the trade association representing the full fragrance value chain, today announced that Dossier, the New York-based fragrance brand known for making accessible fine fragrances, has joined the association.

Founded in 2019, Dossier has become one of the most closely watched growth stories in fragrance, pairing French perfumery craftsmanship with a digitally native, social first model. Its Impressions, Originals, and Home collections are available online and at national retailers. The company recently entered a new phase of growth in partnership, naming award-winning, veteran beauty executive Stefano Curti as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"Fragrance is experiencing a generational surge, driven by consumers who know scent as integral to identity and wellbeing - and Dossier has been at the forefront of widening access to that experience," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators Association. "Growth of this magnitude raises the policy stakes for the entire value chain, from the science behind new molecules to ingredient and formulation regulation to trade and market access. Dossier's decision to engage at the industry level speaks to the seriousness of its leadership, and I am pleased to welcome them to Fragrance Creators."

"We built Dossier on a simple conviction: everyone deserves access to exceptional fragrance, without the markups and the pretense," said Sergio Tache, Founder & CEO, Dossier. "Delivering on that promise depends on smart, science-based policy that protects consumers while preserving the industry's ability to innovate. Joining Fragrance Creators gives us a seat at the table where those decisions are shaped, alongside the most respected companies in our value chain."

"Across more than two decades leading global beauty businesses, I've seen firsthand that unified, credible industry advocacy is not a luxury - it's a growth imperative," said Stefano Curti, Executive Chairman, Dossier. "Fragrance Creators has a proven record of results in Washington, and its leadership is unmatched. As Dossier scales, there is no better partner to help us navigate the regulatory landscape and champion the future of fragrance."

As a member, Dossier joins companies from across the value chain in advancing FCA's policy priorities, including modernization of EPA's new chemicals program under the Toxic Substances Control Act, FDA's implementation of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, trade and tariff relief, and science-based approaches to ingredient policy in the states.

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, fragranceconservatory.com, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Laura Nichols

Fragrance Creators Association

lnichols@fragrancecreators.org

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/dossier-joins-the-fragrance-creators-association-1218359