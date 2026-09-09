Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") welcomes Mariposa County's decision to identify mining as the first sector to be addressed through its economic development initiative. Mining has been part of Mariposa County's history and economy since the Gold Rush, and the County is now developing a Mining Strategic Plan intended to identify opportunities and challenges and establish a coordinated framework for future mining-related economic development. The broader initiative is focused on strengthening and diversifying the local economy, supporting year-round employment, local businesses, investment and a stronger economic base. The County plans to have a policy that encourages investment, facilitates permitting, and attract workers.

"It is very encouraging to see Mariposa County recognize mining as an important component of its economic future. Fremont is a historical gold mine, in one of the most prolific gold districts, that is instrumental in 1849 California Gold Rush, bringing many Europeans to California. Fremont is an important part of the history that built America. We believe the County's renewed focus on responsible mining creates an increasingly constructive environment in which to advance this gold project. Our objective is to bring Fremont back toward production using modern mining and environmental standards while creating long-term economic opportunities for the local community," said Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold.

Lode Gold is currently advancing the Fremont Project through exploration, resource definition and mine development studies, with the objective of rapidly advancing toward a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and subsequently a Feasibility Study ("FS"). The Company's development strategy is focused on evaluating a modern bulk underground mining operation supported by the extensive historical exploration and mining database at Fremont. The Company believes that the combination of established infrastructure, a substantial historical database and a significant mineral resource provide an opportunity to advance the Project on an accelerated timeline.

The Company also believes that the advancement of multiple responsible mining projects could create broader economic opportunities for Mariposa County. In addition to Fremont, Blue Moon Metals is advancing its Blue Moon Project in Mariposa County, while Mariposa Gold Mines Inc. is focused on the Mount Ophir & Princeton Mines, also in the County. While each project is independently owned and developed, the presence of multiple active mining projects has the potential to support a stronger local mining ecosystem through skilled workforce development, specialized contractors and technical services, local suppliers, infrastructure and other elements of the mining supply chain. Lode Gold welcomes the opportunity to contribute to this emerging mining sector and to work cooperatively with Mariposa County, local businesses, communities and other industry participants as the County develops its Mining Strategic Plan.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off1. Average true widths at 1 g/t cut off is 53m. MRE (link) was updated in 2026; 89% of the ounces were left unmined if we compare historical production with our current Indicated Resource. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t within 12.5 Mt measured and indicated and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t within 2.1 Mt Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President of Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

1 0.25 g/t for oxide, 0.45 g/t for open pit mineralization and 1.45 g/t for underground mineralization

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