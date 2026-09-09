The Interlink Group: Interlink Congratulates LA Knight Riders on Historic First US MLC Championship

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / The Interlink Group today extended its warmest congratulations to its strategic partner, the Los Angeles Knight Riders, on capturing the franchise's first-ever Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) championship title. The Knight Riders secured the historic crown on July 18 in a thrilling, one-run victory, defeating the Washington Freedom 164 to 163/9 in the tournament final at the Oakland Coliseum in California.

The Interlink Group celebrates this landmark achievement alongside headline sponsors FuelHero.Ai, a portfolio company of The Interlink Group, and CA Business Bank, an affiliate of the firm, both of which served as headline sponsors throughout the championship-winning season.

This monumental victory closely follows the July 1, 2026, opening of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA at Fairplex in Pomona, California - the franchise's permanent home venue, which is also slated to host Olympic cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"We are incredibly proud to congratulate our partners, the Los Angeles Knight Riders, on this monumental and hard-fought championship," said Shezad Rokerya, Executive Chairman of The Interlink Group. "This historic win, achieved with the support of our headline sponsors FuelHero.Ai and CA Business Bank, highlights the incredible synergy of vision, elite execution, and sports enterprise innovation. We look forward to witnessing the franchise continue to elevate the sport on the global stage as we approach the 2028 Olympic Games."

"We are proud to partner with organizations like California Business Bank and FuelHero.ai that share our commitment to the long-term growth of cricket in the United States. While California Business Bank has played an important role in strengthening our connection with the local community and economy, FuelHero.ai has brought a spirit of innovation to the partnership. Both have been valued partners throughout the Los Angeles Knight Riders' title-winning season, and we appreciate their support, belief in our vision, and belief in the franchise's long-term potential," said Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports.

About The Interlink Group

The Interlink Group is a private investment holding company founded in 1992 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with a track record of more than $85 billion in investments globally across infrastructure, financial services, sports, asset management, real estate, telecom, media, technology, and energy. https://www.theinterlinkgroup.com/

About Knight Riders Sports

The Knight Riders Group https://www.kkr.in/ is a premier global sports brand operating five professional T20 cricket franchises: Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL), Trinbago Knight Riders Men & Women (CPL/WCPL), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20), and Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC). Boasting ten championship titles globally, the brand is anchored by three IPL crowns (2012, 2014, 2024), five dominant CPL/WCPL titles, and the recent historic MLC championship. https://www.lakriders.us/ Beyond franchise success, the Knight Riders Cricket Academy drives year-round elite talent scouting, player development, and fitness optimization worldwide. https://knightriderscricketacademy.com/.

For more information on Knight Riders, please reach out to Himanish@kkr.in

SOURCE: The Interlink Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/interlink-congratulates-la-knight-riders-on-historic-first-us-mlc-ch-1216398