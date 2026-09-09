Registration Now Open for All in Print China 2026 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence, automation, innovative materials and sustainable packaging solutions are transforming the print and packaging industry worldwide. All in Print China 2026 will bring these developments to life from October 12-16 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). As part of the drupa alliance, the show connects the Chinese market with the international print and packaging community, enabling attendees and exhibitors to discover technological developments first-hand and establish new business contacts.

More than 1,100 exhibitors from 15 countries will present their solutions across 120,000 square meters of exhibition space. The organizers expect more than 120,000 visitors from over 120 countries and regions. Internationally established brands including HEIDELBERG, BOBST, Canon, Epson, HP, Kodak and Konica Minolta, Durst, ESKO, SCREEN, Mimaki, RISO, Xeikon, Manroland Goss have confirmed their participation.

"All in Print China is far more than a trade fair - it is the definitive gateway to Asia's most vibrant print and packaging market. For 23 years, it has stood as a trusted global beacon for technology launches, cross-border collaboration, and firsthand insight into the fast-evolving Chinese and Asian customer landscape. As we celebrate our 10th edition, we take pride in this remarkable journey and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to championing innovation and international dialogue in an industry that never stands still." says Evian Gu, General Manager of Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

China as a driving force for print and packaging

China is a major production, technology and sales market for the international print and packaging industry. All in Print China offers you the opportunity to experience current technology and investment trends first-hand and gain insights into developments and requirements in the Chinese market.

"International markets are evolving rapidly, with different technological priorities. This makes platforms that provide orientation and facilitate direct exchange across market boundaries all the more important. All in Print China fulfils this role in a key market for our industry and is therefore an important part of the drupa alliance," says Sabine Geldermann, Director drupa, Portfolio Print Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf.

Where know-how meets business: high-level exchange with international reach

Through 7 thematic areas, All in Print China 2026 will showcase how innovations are being applied in practical production scenarios, from digital workflows and intelligent process control to printing, finishing and packaging. On-site events such as Epson New Solution Launch Ceremony will offer first-hand insights into how technologies are being translated into the shop floor.

60+ accompanying events such as the Asian Print Awards, 2026 Shanghai Printing Forum, Indonesia Day, International Pavilion Premium Tours and drupa Connect Hub will spotlight outstanding achievements and address hot topics. Business Matchmaking Events and international delegations will further connect exhibitors with qualified buyers from Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, complemented by visitor groups from key Chinese production and industrial regions.

Please note that all events are subject to change on site. Further information and free visitor registration are available at https://www.allinprint.com/links?id=1093

Contact:

Ms. Amily Deng

Email: Amily.Deng@mds.cn

Tel: +86-21-6169 8310

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