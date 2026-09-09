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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 04:06 Uhr
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Amorepacific Museum of Art Presents Sol LeWitt: Open Structure

  • First major survey of the conceptual artist Sol LeWitt's work in Korea, opening September 1 at APMA
  • 45 works on view, including 13 wall drawings realized according to the artist's instructions
  • Presented in collaboration with The LeWitt Estate, expanded from the touring exhibition by MOT

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Museum of Art (APMA, Director: Seungchang Jeon) presents Sol LeWitt: Open Structure, a solo exhibition dedicated to Sol LeWitt (1928-2007), one of the defining figures of Conceptual art. Opening on September 1, the exhibition marks the first large-scale survey of the artist's work in Korea, bringing together 45 works across wall drawings, structures, paintings, photographs, prints, and archival materials to offer a comprehensive exploration of his practice.

Widely recognized as a leading figure in Conceptual art, LeWitt explored how a single idea could be realized in multiple forms through simple geometric elements, rules, and repetition. His work has had a lasting influence on the development of contemporary art since the 1960s.

The exhibition features 13 wall drawings alongside structures, paintings, photographs, prints, and archival materials, tracing LeWitt's practice from his early structural works to his later color-based compositions. A highlight of the exhibition is the artist's renowned wall drawings, which are recreated for each presentation based on LeWitt's written instructions.

Typically installed by artists trained by The LeWitt Estate, the wall drawings in the exhibition were realized in collaboration with 'APMA MAKERS,' a group of 23 art students from universities and graduate schools across Korea. The participants worked under the guidance of trained representatives from The LeWitt Estate to interpret the artist's instructions and experienced the distinctive process through which LeWitt's works are brought to life.

In conjunction with the exhibition's opening, various programs including lectures and curator-led tours are offered throughout the exhibition period. These programs are designed to enrich the viewing experience by deepening the understanding of LeWitt's ideas and working methods, while highlighting the key principles of Conceptual art.

Organized in collaboration with The LeWitt Estate, the exhibition is based on a touring presentation that originated at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT). At APMA, the exhibition has been expanded in both scale and content for its Seoul presentation.

[Overview]

  • Title - Sol LeWitt: Open Structure
  • Dates - September 1, 2026 (Tuesday) through February 28, 2027 (Sunday)
  • Opening Hours - 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Closed on Mondays, September 24-26, 2026, January 1, 2027, and February 6-8, 2027)
  • Venue - Amorepacific Museum of Art (100, Hangang-daero, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea)
  • Admission Information - APMA website: http://apma.amorepacific.com
  • Organizer - Amorepacific Museum of Art
  • Collaboration - The LeWitt Estate, Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo / MOT (????????)
  • Exhibition Support - OSULLOC

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amorepacific-museum-of-art-presents-sol-lewitt-open-structure-302872605.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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