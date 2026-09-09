Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO) ("U92" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that under the Company's equity incentive plan dated February 25, 2026 (the "Plan"), the Company has granted a total of 3,025,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.39 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant, which vest quarterly over one year. The Options are subject to the Plan, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, including a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

On behalf of U92 Energy Corp.

Adam Clode

Chief Executive Officer

About U92 Energy Corp.

U92 Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration, and advancement of its high-quality, advanced-staged uranium assets in South America.

The Company's flagship Kurupung project ("Kurupung"), is situated in the Republic of Guyana, boasting over 129,723 metres of drilling and a historical Indicated mineral resource of 10.6 million pounds (Mlbs), and an Inferred mineral resource of 10.0Mlbs, at a cut-off grade of 0.03% (300ppm) U3O₈. The historic mineral resource occurs in four deposits where mineralization remains open along strike and down plunge. There are eight additional targets in which prior drilling intersected significant uranium grades that remain to be followed up with further drilling.

Through systematic exploration, and disciplined capital allocation, the Company aims to unlock the full value of Kurupung while positioning itself as a leading uranium-focused exploration and development company in South America.

To find out more about U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO), visit the Company's website at www.u92corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. U92 cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to U92's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, U92 does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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