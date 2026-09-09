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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 04:30 Uhr
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XCMG Machinery Reports 11.75% Revenue Growth in H1 2026, Reinforcing Innovation and Operational Resilience

Overseas revenue exceeds 50% of total for the first time as R&D investment rises 25.07%

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) has released its financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting revenue of RMB 61.25 billion (approximately USD 9.03 billion), up 11.75% year-over-year.

Overseas revenue rose 21.03% to RMB 30.92 billion (approximately USD 4.56 billion), exceeding 50% of total revenue for the first time. The results reflect continued improvement in XCMG's revenue structure, supported by growth across its core businesses, emerging product segments and global operations.

Key performance highlights include:

  • Profitability: Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company totaled RMB 3.96 billion (approximately USD 584 million). Gross margin reached 22.12%, up 0.09 percentage points year-over-year.

  • Core businesses: Revenue from lifting machinery and earthmoving machinery increased 20.37% and 27.80%, respectively. The first main unit of the world's first 14,000-ton ring crane, jointly developed by XCMG and Sinopec Heavy Lifting & Transportation Co., Ltd., recently rolled off the production line, highlighting XCMG's capabilities in high-end equipment.

  • Innovation: R&D investment increased 25.07% to RMB 3.30 billion (approximately USD 486 million), with a focus on new energy, intelligent technologies and core components.

  • Emerging businesses: Revenue from new energy products approached RMB 10 billion (approximately USD 1.5 billion), up 25.82%. Revenue from L2-and-above intelligent products also approached RMB 10 billion, increasing 25.48%, while intelligent product revenue in the open-pit mining machinery segment rose 406.49%.

XCMG now operates more than 60 overseas subsidiaries. During the first half of 2026, it established new trading subsidiaries in France and Nigeria. Its new energy manufacturing base in Indonesia entered production, while its Brazil plant was included in China's first group of overseas smart factories, marking further progress from overseas sales toward localized manufacturing.

The company's global network also includes more than 300 overseas dealers and over 2,000 service and spare parts outlets. Construction of overhaul centers in Indonesia and Simandou, Africa, is progressing as planned, further strengthening XCMG's overseas aftermarket service capabilities.

Taken together, these results underscore XCMG's continued focus on innovation, operational resilience and long-term value creation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-reports-11-75-revenue-growth-in-h1-2026--reinforcing-innovation-and-operational-resilience-302873065.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.