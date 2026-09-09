IDX Expands European Footprint, Bolsters Management Team, and Strengthens Data Capabilities Following Outstanding 56% H1 Growth

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic communications and marketing agency IDX has expanded its global operational footprint and increased overall headcount by over 20% since January following a wave of new client wins this year.

To support this growth, the business has enhanced the leadership team with the appointment of Clare Donald as Chief Production Officer, while Danny Russell has joined as Chief Customer Officer, and Paul Knight as Senior VP Customer Success. A soon-to-be announced Chief Creative Officer will join shortly.

This workforce expansion reflects rapid commercial momentum, as highlighted by the new geographic footprint IDX has created to support global clients, with new launches into Geneva, Chicago, Cincinnati, Lisbon and Abu Dhabi in 2026. In addition to new business growth, IDX has also entered into new partnerships with major global financial exchanges including the Toronto Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse, Vienna Stock Exchange, SIX, and Bahrain Bourse, keeping IDX connected to the markets and developments shaping the listed organisations that operate within them, and giving its teams the proximity and insight to support clients through increasingly complex environments.

To support this growing client base and deepen its analytical offering and evidence-based communications solutions, IDX opened a new Data & Insights Centre of Excellence in Geneva earlier this year to align with the core expertise and career-long passion of IDX's new CEO, who has built a reputation on driving data-led transformation. The expansion of the agency's research function also directly reinforces its ConnectedContent model, integrating data with performance marketing, corporate communications and investor relations.

Alongside its physical expansion, IDX has broadened its technical capabilities with the launch of new products, including SchemaWrite, a proprietary tool designed to optimise digital content architecture for search and stakeholder communications, and Eclipse, an always-on branded backup site, ensuring client websites never go dark. As AI continues to take centre stage, IDX has also started offering complementary AEO audits, keeping client websites visible as search shifts from SEO to AI-driven discovery.

Crispin Beale, Worldwide CEO of IDX, commented: "Our new 'Customers First' strategy is resonating strongly with clients as we focus on using evidence to multiply the levers that drive their commercial performance. In particular, we are seeing increased demand from brands for integrated, data-led communications that directly impact performance. By continually enhancing our operational footprint, technical tools and senior expertise, we ensure our clients have access to the deep insight and international scale required to drive their business forward across the globe."

That growth has been matched by increased recognition of IDX both as a business and an employer. The organisation was named Best Large Agency at the National Digital Awards and recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, highlighting its commitment to strong business performance and a positive workplace culture. With this momentum, IDX is now preparing to take the next step in its international growth, with plans to significantly expand its new presence across the Middle East, add further European locations, and add a total of 250 new employees globally.

ABOUT IDX

IDX is a global strategic communications and marketing agency, headquartered in London with offices around the world including New York, Phoenix, Helsinki, Gothenburg, Geneva, and Vadodara, India. Working with more than 1,600 clients across sectors, IDX combines deep industry knowledge with a data-first mindset to help ambitious brands thrive in complex, fast-moving markets. The firm specialises in performance marketing, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement, delivering integrated campaigns that drive meaningful business outcomes.

Visit www.idx.inc to learn more.

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