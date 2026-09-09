Kailas FUGA launches Tor des Géants Special-Edition Aosta Yellow FUGA EX 330 TG

COURMAYEUR, Italy, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the TOR330 Tor des Géants by Kailas 10th anniversary, a special-edition FUGA EX 330 TG in Aosta Yellow has been released for 2026. Recognised as one of the toughest trail races in the world, the Tor des Géants starts from Courmayeur in the Valle d'Aosta of the Italian Alps and will run from 13-19 September, 2026. Covering an incredible 330k across stunningly beautiful mountains, grasslands, and muddy paths, the course has a total elevation gain of 24,000m, the equivalent of three times the height of Mount Everest (8848m). 1100 athletes have registered to complete the challenge in a maximum of 150 permitted hours.

While TOR330 is its main race, Tor des Géants (Tour of Giants) offers five categories from beginner to extreme including 30k, 100k, 130k, 330k and 450k. The course traverses Italy with spectacular scenery in the Aosta Valley creating a pilgrimage for ultra-distance runners from all over the world. With the likelihood of extreme weather such as wind, snow, rain, fog, and extreme temperatures, the steep peaks and challenging terrain make this race the ultimate test of willpower, and mental and physical limits. This also puts high demands on requirements for trail running shoes.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained "The FUGA EX 330 is built for runners who dare to challenge extraordinary distances and push beyond their limits. With exceptional grip, it strikes the perfect balance between energy-saving efficiency, and the lasting cushioning and rebound needed to keep moving for hundreds of kilometers. Real-world testing by elite athletes has demonstrated that this shoe reduces the need for shoe changes and offers support across a wide range of terrains. Its highly breathable upper helps reduce heat and moisture buildup, minimizing the risk of blisters while keeping your feet comfortable over long hours on the trail."

Leveraging the popularity of the TORX race together with the proven track record of the FUGA elite team to embody the "spirit of giants", the new EX 330 TG Aosta Yellow colorway reflects the first ray of light piercing through the forest mist in the Aosta Valley on the TORX trail. "TG" not only stands for "The Giant" but also "The Glory", paying tribute to every athlete at TORX who challenges their limits.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6a5d19c-c414-4bf9-be07-a94f5f431d1a.

Contact Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn