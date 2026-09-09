Alkane Resources Limited: AGM Date and Director Nominations

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') advises, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, that its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday, 5 November 2026 at 10:00am AEDT at the Fullerton Hotel, 1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW and online via the Computershare Meeting Platform. Further details will be provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

An item of business at the meeting will be the re-election and appointment of directors. In accordance with rule 3.5 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Any nominations must be received at the Company's registered office no later than 5:00pm (AWST) on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Julia Beckett, Joint Company Secretary.

ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst Centre

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556