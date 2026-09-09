Accels Launches to Power the AI Token Economy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accels today announced its launch, with a vision to accelerate the growth of the agentic economy. Accels brings together AI infrastructure and financial services into a single platform built for how AI agents actually operate, spend, and grow.

A New Vision for a New Economy

As AI shifts from single-response chatbots to autonomous agents that plan, act, and transact on their own, tokens - not seats or subscriptions - are becoming the basic unit of AI's economic activity. Accels is built around this shift, combining AI model infrastructure with financial products designed specifically for the economics of agents, so that businesses and developers can build, scale, and monetize agentic applications without having to stitch together infrastructure and financial services on their own.

Why the AI Token Economy Is the Next Frontier

The scale of this shift is significant. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts that global AI token consumption will grow 24-fold by 2030 as enterprises and consumers adopt agentic AI, and separate industry forecasts point to annual token-related spending growing from roughly $200 billion today to as much as $2.5 trillion a year. Much of this growth will be driven by AI agents themselves: as the number of active agents multiplies, each one operating continuously rather than on-demand, agents are expected to consume far more tokens per unit than individual human users ever did. Accels believes this shift - from a world of people occasionally querying AI to a world of always-on agents constantly consuming tokens - will define the next decade of AI infrastructure and financial services alike.

What Accels Offers

Accels' product suite spans three areas that together support the full lifecycle of building and running AI agents:

AI model routing - a unified API gateway connecting developers and businesses to leading large language models, currently covering 15 of the world's leading model providers and 150+ AI models, spanning both major international and domestic Chinese model families. For details, visit https://router.accels.tech/.

- a unified API gateway connecting developers and businesses to leading large language models, currently covering 15 of the world's leading model providers and 150+ AI models, spanning both major international and domestic Chinese model families. For details, visit https://router.accels.tech/. Token lending & financial products - including payment terms that let customers pay for token usage on account rather than upfront, and compute credit lines ("compute loans") that give businesses access to the AI compute and token capacity they need to scale, without large upfront cash outlays.

- including payment terms that let customers pay for token usage on account rather than upfront, and compute credit lines ("compute loans") that give businesses access to the AI compute and token capacity they need to scale, without large upfront cash outlays. Merchant acquiring - enables businesses to accept payments seamlessly, manage complex billing intelligently, and expand globally, all through a single unified platform, removing commerce friction so companies can focus on building their product and growing their customer base.

About Accels

Accels is headquartered in Singapore and is dedicated to building AI infrastructure for the agentic economy. Combining deep experience in financial services with a growing AI infrastructure business, Accels aims to launch inclusive, accessible financial products that help businesses and developers participate in - and benefit from - the growth of AI agents and the token economy that powers them.

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