

Datuk Bernard Francis... TransNusa becomes Bali's Premium Airline





BALI, INDONESIA, Sept 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesian premium service carrier, TransNusa, today officially launched its maiden nonstop flight between Bali and Phuket, creating a dream pathway for tropical travellers.Flight 8B 541 departed I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport this morning at 11.30 AM, seamlessly linking two of Southeast Asia's most iconic beach destinations. The new route eliminates tedious layovers, turning a previously long travel day into a smooth four-hour flight."Today we celebrate more than just a new flight; we are bridging two world-class tourism capitals," said Datuk Bernard Francis, TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer."As Bali's International Premium Airline, our goal is to design ultimate island experiences that bring the best of sun, sea and healing straight to our passengers. This route was established to boost tourism in the region, create new economic opportunities, and further strengthen TransNusa's hub in Bali. By providing a direct link, we make it easier than ever for global travellers to experience the unique cultures of Phuket, Bali and beyond Bali in a single itinerary," Datuk Francis explained."Our vision for TransNusa extends far beyond connecting domestic and international corridors or enhancing and enlarging just network connectivity," Datuk Francis explained."We are committed to unlocking the unparalleled beauty of Indonesia's hidden gems. By expanding our domestic network directly beyond Bali, we are giving global travellers immediate access to pristine, untouched island destinations that showcase the true beauty and paradise of the Indonesian archipelago."Connecting Bali to Indonesia's Hidden ParadisesTransNusa has recently started introducing new launches connecting directly island destinations directly with Bali, simultaneously creating new direct routes where non was available before and reducing travelling time by more than half, enabling travellers' direct access to Indonesia's hidden gems such Wakatobi, Lombok, Manado, and Bima, which are some of the country's most spectacular, biodiversity-rich islands:- Wakatobi: Globally celebrated for hosting the world's second-largest barrier reef, this remote marine haven is a top spot for world-class diving and pristine underwater ecosystems.- Lombok: A premier leisure escape centered on elite wellness programs featuring holistic health retreats, oceanside yoga, and traditional Sasak healing therapies. In addition, Lombok is also known for its pristine coastal and volcanic adventures and high-octane sports tourism like world-class surfing and the Mandalika international racing circuit.- Manado: Located in North Sulawesi, this diving destination is framed by dramatic volcanic beauty and serves as the gateway to the world-renowned Bunaken National Marine Park.- Bima: Situated on Sumbawa Island, Bima offers rugged landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and serves as an ideal entry point for surfers and adventure seekers looking for raw natural beauty.Expanding Horizons: Gateway to Singapore and PerthFurther positioning itself as a key regional player, TransNusa also bridges Bali with major international hubs beyond Thailand. The airline operates highly sought-after routes from Bali to the cosmopolitan global financial hub of Singapore as well as to Perth, marking a highly successful expansion that connects Western Australia directly to the Island of the Gods.Inaugural Flight Schedule & Premium ComfortThe new Bali-Phuket route operates four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and will scale up to a daily service beginning October 3, 2026.TransNusa's scheduled flight, 8B 541, will depart Bali at 11.30 from I Gusti Ngurah International Airport and arrive at the Phuket International Airport at 14.35 while the return flights, 8B 542, will depart the Phuket International Airport at 15.35 and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah International Airport in Bali at 20.35.For the four-hour scheduled flight from Bali to Phuket, TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320, which has 174 seats.To celebrate the launch, TransNusa continues to offer introductory promotional fares starting from IDR2,399,000 / USD135 one-way, bookable via the official airline website at transnusa.co.id. Travelers can customize their experience through three-tiered product offerings: SEAT (includes 20kg baggage), SEAT-PLUS, and FLEXI-PRO (includes 30kg baggage, hot meals, priority boarding, and flexible flight changes).About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perth, Shenzhen and Bangkok. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.International Media ContactEmail: transnusamedia@alphaaccesspr.myWebsite: transnusa.co.id. Passengers can purchase tickets directly from TransNusa or any primary online travel agentSource: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.