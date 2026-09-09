Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Investment

Holcim invests in Cloud Cycle to bring real-time machine learning to concrete delivery



09.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Holcim has invested in Cloud Cycle, a UK-based technology company transforming ready-mix concrete operations into a real-time, data driven system that can be scaled for quality management across the concrete value chain. Founded in 2019, Cloud Cycle combines in-truck sensors, edge computing and machine learning to continuously optimize concrete quality and mix control in transit and for delivery. Cloud Cycle enables Holcim to extend quality monitoring from the plant to the delivery site. This end-to-end quality control reduces the amount of returned concrete and helps to further improve Holcim's mixes with circular and low-carbon concrete solutions including ECOCycle. The technology has already been deployed on more than 150 Holcim concrete mixer trucks in the United Kingdom, Italy and Switzerland. The investment will accelerate the roll-out of the solution across the company's global fleet and complement Holcim's AI-powered solutions such as Q-Predict, a real-time cement property prediction tool. Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence at Holcim: "Every truck that leaves our plants generates data that can optimize our concrete's quality, our own operations, and our customers' experience. With Cloud Cycle we can capture this data at scale and in real time, extending quality monitoring beyond the plant and to the point of delivery. Complementing Holcim's AI-powered tools such as Q-Predict, this creates multiple quality checkpoints across the value chain, helping us improve deliveries and advance our decarbonization roadmap." This investment is a valuable addition to Holcim's growing portfolio of digital and decarbonization technologies, part of its open innovation ecosystem. Holcim has made 21 investments to date through Holcim MAQER Ventures, its corporate venture capital unit, and is constantly working to scale groundbreaking technologies for the built environment. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa - and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing - powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn .

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Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



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