VALLOUREC AND ARAMCO STRENGTHEN THEIR PARTNERSHIP THROUGH THE SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS

Meudon, France, September 09th, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the signing of an agreement with Aramco to further strengthen the two companies' commercial, industrial, and technological ties. The agreement was signed as part of the recent French-Saudi Investment Roundtable Meeting in Paris.

Vallourec and Aramco have maintained a business relationship since 1962, when they entered into an agreement to supply the first generations of VAM connections for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) pipes. Over nearly 65 years, the Group has steadily expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia. 2011 marked a strategic turning point with the establishment of Vallourec Saudi Arabia (VSA) and the inauguration of its industrial facility in Dammam, enabling Vallourec to perform the heat treatment of pipes and the threading of premium VAM connections locally. In 2022, Vallourec signed a long-term agreement with Aramco for the supply of locally manufactured premium OCTG pipes.

In 2023, Vallourec was recognized as part of the Aramco Local Manufacturers Quality Excellence Awards under the category "Best Improved Quality Performance."

Vallourec continues to invest in Saudi Arabia, notably through R&D projects and initiatives to expand its production capabilities and locally manufacture the products required for new developments in the Kingdom, including unlocking unconventional resources.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, said: "This agreement is a testament to the strong relationship Vallourec has built with Aramco since 1962. It reflects the mutual trust between our two leading industrial groups and further strengthens our ties. Vallourec is now an important player in Saudi Arabia, with a strong local industrial presence that enables us to best serve Aramco and ensure the security of supply to the Kingdom, despite current logistical constraints."

About Vallourec:

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive, and smart tubular solutions to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120, and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

From France: 0 805 65 10 10 actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

Tel : +1 718 421 8374

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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