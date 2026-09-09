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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 07:36 Uhr
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ZeroRisk raises $10 million to scale merchant cybersecurity platform

Funding will accelerate global expansion, product development and the deployment of ZeroRisk across major payment providers.

ZeroRisk aims to dominate the emerging risk orchestration segment in the payment processing market.

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroRisk the Irish cybersecurity company helping payment providers manage and reduce cyber risk across their merchant portfolios, has raised $10 million in Series A funding.

Founded in 2023, ZeroRisk gives banks and payment providers a single view of cyber risk across their merchant portfolios. It brings together risk monitoring, compliance, education, guided remediation and protection services in one platform. Merchants receive clear guidance on the risks that matter to their business and the steps they can take to address them.

The round was led by MiddleGame Ventures, with participation from existing investor Elkstone. The investment will support ZeroRisk's expansion globally, further product development and the operational capacity needed to deploy the platform across large merchant portfolios.

ZeroRisk is already working with payment businesses including Bank of America, Global Payments, Checkout.com and Trust Payments. The company expects to grow revenue threefold in 2026 as contracted programmes move into deployment and its international customer base grows.

Merchant cyber programs have traditionally focused on annual compliance exercises. The risks facing smaller businesses now extend well beyond compliance and include scams, stolen credentials, website vulnerabilities, attacks on connected devices and the ability to recover when something goes wrong. ZeroRisk also helps payment processors turn their compliance responsibilities into revenue opportunities through the distribution of value-adding services to merchants.

Speaking today, Gary Nolan, co-founder and CEO of ZeroRisk, said: "Payment companies have spent years trying to manage merchant risk through annual compliance exercises. That is no longer enough. Their customers are dealing with scams, credential theft, website vulnerabilities and attacks on devices every day. Our job is to give payment providers visibility across the portfolio and give merchants a clear route to action."

"ZeroRisk has moved from proving the product to deploying it at scale. This investment will allow us to expand the team, deepen the platform and support the payment providers that have chosen to build their next-generation of merchant cyber programmes with us."

The company currently operates in Ireland and the United States, with offices in Dublin (Ireland), Atlanta (USA) and Longford (Ireland).

Patrick Pinschmidt, Co-Managing Partner at MiddleGame Ventures, added: "The ZeroRisk team brings a unique combination of commercial and technical expertise, reinforced by working hand-in-hand with leading payment providers. As former operators in the space, they understand the fundamental pain points firsthand and have built technology that transforms a critical financial services workflow, making it more intuitive and seamless for payment providers and merchants alike. We're thrilled to be partnering with Gary and the team as they build the new standard for this critical function."

Niall McEvoy, Head of Venture at Elkstone, said: "Elkstone first backed ZeroRisk at seed stage when Gary and the team presented their compelling vision on where the merchant cybersecurity and compliance space was heading. The commercial progress in a short period of time has been impressive, and this Series A funding round further validates investor confidence that ZeroRisk can deliver transformational change in the sector globally. We are pleased to deepen our support alongside new investor MiddleGame Ventures."

Notes to Editor

About ZeroRisk

ZeroRisk provides merchant cybersecurity and compliance technology to the payments and financial services industry. Its platform is used by acquirers, processors, PayFacs and financial institutions to monitor risk across their merchant portfolios and help merchants take practical steps to protect their businesses. ZeroRisk was founded in Ireland in 2023 and serves customers in Europe and North America.

Issued on behalf of ZeroRisk by Gordon MRM

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerorisk-raises-10-million-to-scale-merchant-cybersecurity-platform-302872558.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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