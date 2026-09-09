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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 07:36 Uhr
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Carku Technology: CARKU Takes Battery Innovation From Factory Floor to Europe at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive aftermarket distributors are looking beyond conventional battery solutions-seeking differentiated products, reliable performance, and flexible manufacturing support to meet evolving market needs and growth opportunities. CARKU presents its integrated approach to battery product development-from battery technology, engineering and protection systems to ODM/OEM manufacturing, production and testing. Beyond individual jump starters, CARKU helps partners turn emerging sodium-ion (Na+) battery technologies into market-ready solutions.

From Battery Technology to Factory-Tested Performance

When a dead battery leaves a vehicle unable to start, drivers need more than power-they need a reliable way to get moving again. CARKU has developed core battery technologies in structural engineering, and intelligent protection, backed by patented innovations such as its reverse-polarity protection alligator clip design. These capabilities form the in-house technology foundation behind its ODM production, enabling CARKU to build jump starters for demanding vehicle conditions.

That reliability starts on the factory floor. From finished-product housing and A-grade cell consistency to jump starter structural design, built-in protection systems and end-of-line testing, each engineering decision aims to reduce failure risks before products reach the market.

Beyond AGM: Two New Paths for Starting Battery Applications

The shift to new battery technologies isn't limited to EVs. As fleet operators demand greater consistency, stronger auxiliary power and lower maintenance, starting batteries for combustion vehicles are evolving too.

For long-haul trucks, the battery now needs to do more than start the engine. CARKU lithium starting batteries are lighter, higher-capacity and built for auxiliary power-delivering extended output during stationary operation without idling the engine.

In colder regions like Northern Europe, AGM batteries struggle with weight, cycle life and cold-temperature performance. CARKU sodium-ion starting batteries are built for durability and cold-climate performance, offering passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles a next-generation alternative to AGM.

Lithium and sodium-ion aren't competing technologies-they're different technologies for different vehicle-use scenarios: lithium for lightweight, high-auxiliary-power demands; sodium-ion for durability and extreme climates. For fleets and distributors, the question is which technology actually matches how vehicles are used.

About CARKU

CARKU provides end-to-end OEM/ODM solutions spanning jump starters, portable power stations, and starting batteries, with products certified to CE, FCC, RoHS, UL and other international standards. Backed by 852 global patents, CARKU delivers trusted smart energy technologies across worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.car-ku.com/, and join us on Facebook.

Contact:info@carku.com; marketing@carku.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carku-takes-battery-innovation-from-factory-floor-to-europe-at-automechanika-frankfurt-2026-302870961.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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