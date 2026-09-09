The installed capacity of commercial and industrial (C&I) prosumers registered under Argentina's national distributed generation scheme reached 132.1 MW in July, according to the latest figures from the Secretariat of Energy. The segment accounts for nearly 80% of the 165.5 MW of total capacity connected under the scheme. Commercial and industrial distributed generation capacity has more than doubled over the past year. In July 2025, the Secretariat recorded 65.6 MW of capacity in the segment, meaning 66.5 MW was added over the following 12 months, representing year-on-year growth of 101.4%, ...

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