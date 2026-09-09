At least 70 state-and local restrictions on renewable energy projects were added in 2025, according to the September 2026 edition of the Opposition to Renewable Energy Facilities in the United States report, released each year by researchers at Columbia Law School's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law. In total, the report now tracks 865 local restrictions on renewable development, alongside 23 state-level actions across 19 states. While the number of restrictions has reached a new high, the rate at which new restrictions are being adopted has slowed down, dropping from 165 new restrictions in ...

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