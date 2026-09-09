Wonderful Copenhagen: Ready, Set, Carb: Copenhagen fuels world championship runners with large pasta portions

With 65,000 runners expected to descend on Copenhagen for the World Athletics Road Running Championships, restaurants across the city are serving customised carb-loaded dishes to help athletes prepare for race day.

Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last meal before a big race can be make-or-break for runners. For those travelling to a new city, it can be an even bigger obstacle finding the right carb-loaded menus.

On the weekend of 19 - 20 September 2026, runners from all over the world will come to Copenhagen to compete in the One Mile, 5km, and Half Marathon distances, as the Danish capital hosts the World Athletics Road Running Championships.

The championships represent the culmination of months of hard training, preparation and a focus on the right nutrition and intake of carbs. As race day approaches, many visiting runners face a surprisingly important challenge: finding the right pre-race meal in an unfamiliar city. To help athletes focus on the start line rather than dinner plans, Copenhagen is making carb-loading easier than ever.

Large portions, optional toppings

The city is bringing together restaurants across the city to offer specially designed and tasty carb-loading options, giving runners a simple way to fuel up before the Half Marathon on Sunday, 20 September.

The following restaurants and venues will offer special pasta and other carb-focused dishes on Friday, 18 September and Saturday, 19 September:

Bistro Central (Saturday)

Frankies Strøget (Saturday)

Frankies Frederiksberg (Saturday)

Hanzo Frederiksberg (Saturday)

Hanzo Nørrebro (Saturday)

Hanzo Østerbro (Saturday)

Madklubben Østerbro (Friday and Saturday)

Nordhus (communal dining - Saturday)

POST Spisehus (communal dining - Friday and Saturday)

SUGO (Saturday)

The Market Italian (Saturday)

Tony's (Friday and Saturday)

While each restaurant will put its own spin on the concept, all participating restaurants will offer carb-loaded meals, large portions and the option to customise toppings.

A shared table before the start line

As part of the initiative, runners can also take part in communal dinners created specifically for championship participants. Bringing athletes together over a shared pre-race meal, the events offer a chance to meet fellow runners from around the world before lining up at the start the following day.

The various carb-loading options give runners access to meals tailored to the demands of race preparation while also providing an opportunity to experience Copenhagen's renowned food scene.

"We look forward to welcoming runners from all over the world to Copenhagen, and we're committed to doing everything we can to help make their stay as enjoyable as possible. As part of that effort, we're making it easy for them to carb-load before the big race. Copenhagen is home to world-class restaurants serving fantastic food every day, and we're delighted that so many are helping create delicious carb-loaded dishes especially for championship participants," says Søren Tegen Pedersen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen.

For more information, please go to: Where to carb-load in Copenhagen before race day

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For editorial use only - please credit the photographer when using photos: Media assets of carb-loading and running in Copenhagen

Fact box

World Athletics Road Running Championships Copenhagen 26

The event will be the biggest world championship ever hosted in Denmark, measured by the number of participants. 65,000 runners are expected to take part in the two-day event on the 19 and 20 September 2026, which includes the World Championship on three distances: Half Marathon, 5 km, and One Mile.







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Carb load in Copenhagen, Denmark

Marie Dyhr Wonderful Copenhagen +45 42307879 mdy@woco.dk