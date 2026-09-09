Click Intelligence, a global SEO and AI search agency, has been shortlisted for the 2026 UK Agency Awards, US Agency Awards and European Agency Awards following exceptional SEO growth for their client positioned in the competitive legal sector.

Over a 12-month campaign, the agency increased organic sessions by 142%, earning international recognition for its strategy, execution, and impact.

Why the Campaign Earned International Recognition

The legal sector is one of the most competitive areas of search, with firms competing for visibility across highly valuable terms. Click Intelligence developed a bespoke SEO strategy focused on building authority, strengthening organic visibility and delivering sustainable growth.

The three award nominations recognise the agency's data-driven approach and ability to turn SEO strategy into measurable business success.

The Impact of a Data-Driven SEO Strategy

The strategy combined on-page optimisation, blogger outreach, and strategic link building, not only increasing organic sessions by 142% but also growing referring domains by 170%, significantly strengthening the client's organic visibility and backlink profile.

Read the full case study here.

Simon Brisk, Co-Founder, adds:

"Being shortlisted for these awards is fantastic recognition of the expertise and hard work our team brings to every campaign. We're incredibly proud to see these results recognised internationally.

"As search evolves, visibility now extends beyond traditional rankings. AI Overviews and large language models are creating new opportunities for brand discovery, meaning businesses need to consider how their brand is understood, referenced and recommended across both search engines and AI platforms. It's an exciting shift and one we're embracing as we help clients stay visible wherever their audience is searching."

What's Next

The US Agency Awards, European Agency Awards and UK Agency Awards winners will be announced over the coming months.

We're proud to be shortlisted alongside leading agencies and wish all finalists the best of luck.

About Click Intelligence

Click Intelligence is a global SEO and AI search agency, working with clients across the UK, US, EU and internationally. It specialises in managed SEO, AI SEO, link building, blogger outreach and digital PR for both brands and agencies, and is a white label specialist serving agency partners worldwide. Book a call or shop via their website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908210660/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Name: Simon Brisk

Job Title: Co-Founder Commercial Director

Company: Click Intelligence

Email: simon@clickintelligence.co.uk

Telephone: +44 1978 526964 +1 337 385 3287

Website: https://www.clickintelligence.com