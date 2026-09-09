Nomentia Oy: Nomentia launches new modules for the foundation of modern treasury

New capabilities across AI, analytics, predictive forecasting, intercompany processes, hedge accounting and scenario analysis extend Nomentia's Smart Treasury Suite with greater intelligence, control and forward-looking insight.

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, a leading European provider of treasury and cash management solutions, today announced a major expansion of its Smart Treasury Suite, introducing new capabilities designed to help treasury and finance teams connect operational control with better insight and faster decision-making.

Treasury teams are increasingly expected to answer broader questions about liquidity, payments, financial risk, and future cash positions, while the information required to answer them remains distributed across systems, spreadsheets, and processes. Nomentia's Smart Treasury Suite is built around a connected foundation where bank and ERP data, treasury workflows, controls, reporting, and intelligence can work together.

The latest developments extend this foundation across six areas:

Nomentia Analytics and natural-language reporting bring embedded reporting into Nomentia, including out-of-the-box reports maintained by Nomentia experts and additional self-service reporting for more specific analysis. With Nomentia AI, users can also ask ad-hoc questions in natural language to their data and dashboards rather than repeatedly exporting and rebuilding data.

and natural-language reporting bring embedded reporting into Nomentia, including out-of-the-box reports maintained by Nomentia experts and additional self-service reporting for more specific analysis. With Nomentia AI, users can also ask ad-hoc questions in natural language to their data and dashboards rather than repeatedly exporting and rebuilding data. Nomentia Predictive Forecasting creates an AI-generated short, mid- and long-term forecast from historical cash flow data. It sits alongside existing liquidity and subsidiary forecasts, giving finance and treasury teams an independent forecast to use directly, identify differences, challenge assumptions, and strengthen forecast confidence and accuracy.

creates an AI-generated short, mid- and long-term forecast from historical cash flow data. It sits alongside existing liquidity and subsidiary forecasts, giving finance and treasury teams an independent forecast to use directly, identify differences, challenge assumptions, and strengthen forecast confidence and accuracy. Nomentia AI and AI Agents provide natural-language access to treasury information and governed platform automations. Answers are based on live, permission-scoped data, while calculations remain within deterministic platform services. AI-proposed changes keep a human in the loop and existing controls take also effect for AI workflows. Empowering customers to automate their processes within the suite and outside using our MCP tools.

provide natural-language access to treasury information and governed platform automations. Answers are based on live, permission-scoped data, while calculations remain within deterministic platform services. AI-proposed changes keep a human in the loop and existing controls take also effect for AI workflows. Empowering customers to automate their processes within the suite and outside using our MCP tools. Intercompany Netting supports a more structured approach to internal obligations and settlements, helping organizations reduce unnecessary internal payment flows and improve control over liquidity held across the group.

supports a more structured approach to internal obligations and settlements, helping organizations reduce unnecessary internal payment flows and improve control over liquidity held across the group. Nomentia Hedge Accounting supports the cash flow hedge lifecycle under IFRS 9 or other local GAP, including hedge documentation, effectiveness assessment and accounting entries for FX and interest-rate hedging.

supports the cash flow hedge lifecycle under IFRS 9 or other local GAP, including hedge documentation, effectiveness assessment and accounting entries for FX and interest-rate hedging. Scenario Analysis adds a forward-looking what-if perspective to treasury decision-making, allowing teams to assess how changing assumptions may affect liquidity and financial risk while keeping contingent items such as guarantees visible in the wider financial picture.

The new capabilities are designed to work within the same treasury environment rather than as separate layers of technology that finance teams need to connect and maintain themselves.

"Treasury teams need to answer increasingly complex questions while the answer still matters. That requires more than access to data. It requires a reliable foundation where information, controls and workflows are already connected. The latest developments in the Nomentia Smart Treasury Suite give finance teams more ways to streamline their processes, analyse what is happening, anticipate what may happen next and act within the governance their organisation requires," explains Marc Vietor, Chief Product Officer at Nomentia.

Building intelligence on top of treasury operations

Nomentia's approach to AI follows the same principle. Nomentia AI works within the permissions and controls already defined in the platform rather than creating a separate AI environment around treasury data. Users can ask questions about cash, payments, counterparties, entities or other available information in plain language, while approved AI-agents and MCP tools interactions can access governed platform services through the same control model. Customers can in addition use Nomantia AI through their preferred AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude or Microsoft Copilot.

Cash Flow Forecasting applies statistical and AI models to historical actual transactions to create a separate forecast. Treasury teams can compare the result with existing forecasts and actual outcomes within Nomentia Liquidity, using AI as an additional perspective rather than handing forecast ownership to a model. Plus reducing effort in the subsidiaries doing manual forecasts.

Nomentia Analytics addresses another recurring treasury challenge: turning operational data into information that finance can use without rebuilding the same reports every reporting cycle. Best practice dashboards provide a consistent basis for recurring analysis, while self-service capabilities support questions that fall outside the standard reporting view.

"Technology delivery has never moved in a straight line, and AI has only widened the gap between standing still and moving forward. Our product teams don't build to keep pace, they build to stay ahead of it. This release is six areas of real capability, and every one of them came out of sitting with customers and listening hard to what they actually need, not what's easy to ship," adds Alexander von Schirmeister, CEO at Nomentia.

Modernisation without another disconnected system

Nomentia found that most treasury teams already work across multiple systems and that integration complexity remains a main barrier to further modernisation. The same research found broad interest in modular treasury solutions that can be introduced progressively, rather than requiring a wholesale replacement of the existing environment.

The Smart Treasury Suite follows this modular approach. Organisations can take individual areas of treasury into use while keeping data, workflows and controls connected across the wider platform.

"Modern treasury does not become more effective simply by adding more applications," Marc Vietor continued. "The value comes from making the different parts of treasury work together so that finance teams spend less time reconstructing the picture and more time deciding what to do with it."

The expanded Smart Treasury Suite builds on Nomentia's existing capabilities across payments, bank & ERP connectivity, cash & liquidity management, and treasury& risk management.

About Nomentia

The European leader in treasury and cash management solutions, Nomentia empowers over 1,400 treasury teams spanning 100 countries to perform at their best. The platform processes more than 2 trillion Euros annually. Nomentia is an end-to-end TMS, specializing in global payments, bank connectivity-as-a-service, cash forecasting and visibility, bank account management, financial process automation, treasury workflows, FX risk, in-house banking, and trade finance.

Media contact:

Jan Willem Doornbos

Chief Marketing Officer

janwillem.doornbos@nomentia.com

0031 611846330

www.nomentia.com

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