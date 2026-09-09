The Singapore-based womenswear brand will unveil The Mediterranean Edit, a new curated collection, at its first runway presentation on 19 November 2026, with founder Sara O Sullivan hosting the event

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Singapore-based womenswear brand La Beauté by Sara today announced that its founder, Sara O Sullivan, will host the brand's first fashion show in Singapore on Thursday, 19 November 2026, where The Mediterranean Edit, a new curated collection, will be presented exclusively on the runway. The event marks the brand's move from its online-only retail model into a live fashion presentation. The venue and guest arrangements will be announced separately.

Sara O Sullivan in Paris, where she attends INSP's Leadership and Management programme in September 2026. Photo: courtesy of La Beauté by Sara.

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The event, titled "La Beauté by Sara Presents: The Mediterranean Edit," represents a new stage in the development of the brand, which until now has operated as an online-only business. Hosted by O Sullivan, the show will bring the label's curated approach to womenswear into a live fashion presentation for the first time.

The 19 November date also marks the birthday of founder Sara O Sullivan.

The announcement comes after La Beauté by Sara passed 1,000 customers through its online store, according to the company. The business says its customer base includes buyers from multiple countries, with a proportion of customers returning to purchase again, giving the company a growing base of repeat customers as it prepares for its first physical fashion presentation.

For a brand built around a deliberately edited range rather than mass production, the milestone provides a measure of the response to its curated retail model.

O Sullivan said the milestone has particular significance for a business built around a curated rather than mass-market approach.

"Reaching 1,000 buyers is an important milestone for La Beauté by Sara," said O Sullivan. "Every purchase represents someone choosing a piece that we selected carefully, and the fact that customers from different countries have returned to the brand is particularly meaningful as we prepare to present our collections in a new way through the Singapore fashion show."

New collection to be shown exclusively on the runway

The centrepiece of the Singapore event will be The Mediterranean Edit, a new collection selected by O Sullivan and developed according to the same curated model used by the brand's existing collections.

Rather than presenting a large seasonal range, La Beauté by Sara selects a limited number of pieces and combines them into edited collections. The Mediterranean Edit draws specifically on the colours, light and visual character associated with the Mediterranean coast.

The company positions curation as a central part of its business model, with product selection informed by O Sullivan's education in International Fashion Business and Design Management as well as her experience working across different markets and cultures. Rather than seeking to offer the widest possible range, the brand's approach is based on selecting individual pieces that fit its intended aesthetic and customer profile.

The collection will be shown exclusively at the 19 November fashion show. It will not form part of the brand's existing online collections before the event.

Existing La Beauté by Sara collections will continue to be available through the company's online store. Current offerings include the Mediterranean Coast SS26 Collection and the Aegean Breeze Collection, both reflecting the feminine and internationally influenced aesthetic that informs the brand's wider product range.

O Sullivan said the decision to present the new collection through a runway show reflects the brand's development since its launch.

"The show gives us an opportunity to present the way we curate the brand in a completely different format," said Sara O Sullivan, Founder of La Beauté by Sara. "The Mediterranean Edit is a deliberately edited collection rather than a large seasonal range, and showing it on a runway allows us to introduce the pieces together for the first time."

From online retail to a physical fashion presentation

La Beauté by Sara was established in Singapore by O Sullivan, who was born in Montenegro and later completed a Bachelor's Degree in International Fashion Business and a Master's Degree in Design Management at Raffles College of Higher Education in Singapore.

A curated approach to womenswear

La Beauté by Sara describes itself as a curated womenswear brand rather than a conventional design house. Products are selected by O Sullivan and sourced through the company's manufacturing relationships in Istanbul before being offered as limited, edited ranges.

The approach is intended to place emphasis on selection rather than volume, with individual pieces chosen according to the aesthetic and customer profile the brand is seeking to build.

The Mediterranean Edit applies that model to a collection built around Mediterranean-inspired colours, textures and visual references.

The collection will be presented to attendees at the Singapore event on 19 November, while the brand's existing collections will remain available through its online store.

The company said the Singapore presentation, which O Sullivan will host, is intended to establish a physical setting for a business that has so far been developed primarily through e-commerce.

"We have built La Beauté by Sara online, so this is an important change in how we present the brand," O Sullivan said. "Singapore is where I studied fashion and where I founded the business, so it is the appropriate place for us to make that transition into a live fashion event."

Event Details

Event: La Beauté by Sara Presents: The Mediterranean Edit

Date: Thursday, 19 November 2026

Location: Singapore - venue to be announced

Host: Sara O Sullivan, Founder, La Beauté by Sara

Collection: The Mediterranean Edit

Collection availability: The new edit will be presented exclusively at the runway event

Media accreditation and attendance enquiries: Chiara Accardi, Press and Communications

Further information regarding the venue, guest arrangements and media attendance will be announced by La Beauté by Sara ahead of the event.

About La Beauté by Sara

La Beauté by Sara is a Singapore-based womenswear brand founded by Sara O Sullivan. The company operates an online retail model centred on curated, feminine and internationally influenced womenswear.

The brand selects its collections through manufacturing partners in Istanbul and offers edited ranges through its online store.

Existing collections are available through labeautebysara.com

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