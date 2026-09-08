Orange: Orange successfully completes a bond issuance in 4 tranches for a total amount of 4.1 billion euros

Press release

Paris, 8 September 2026

Not for distribution in the United States of America

Orange successfully completes a bond issuance in 4 tranches for a total amount of 4.1 billion euros

Orange has successfully issued bonds in euros in 4 tranches for a nominal amount of 4.1 billion euros with the characteristics below:

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread EUR Fixed rate September 2029 1.25 billion 3.625% m/s + 45 bps EUR Fixed rate September 2032 1 billion 4% m/s + 75 bps EUR Fixed rate September 2035 1.1 billion 4.25% m/s + 98 bps EUR Fixed rate September 2038 0.75 billion 4.5% m/s + 113 bps

With a total order book of 16 billion euros, today's bond issuance demonstrates Orange's strong profile and market confidence in its "Trust the future" strategic plan.

Orange plans to use the proceeds for the company's general corporate purposes.

HSBC and Société Générale are acting as Global Coordinators.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, La Banque Postale, Mizuho, Natixis and Société Générale are acting as Bookrunners.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues. As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group's growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions. Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact:

Tom Wright: tom.wright@orange.com

CAUTION: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

This press release, of a purely informative nature, is not and cannot in any way be construed as an offering to sell any securities, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933, as modified. They cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. No public offer of these securities has been or will be made in the United States or elsewhere.