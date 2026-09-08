ServiceTitan Names Rikus Pretorius Next Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced the appointment of Rikus Pretorius as its next Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective with the start of the company's fiscal fourth quarter. Pretorius has served as ServiceTitan's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for over seven years. After serving as CRO for nearly a decade, Ross Biestman has made the decision to step back from an active operating role after the company's fiscal third quarter, although he will remain with ServiceTitan as an advisor through the end of fiscal 2027 to ensure a smooth transition.

"Few people know our business and our customers as well as Rikus does," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. "His deep operational experience gives him a rare vantage point on what our customers need and where the industry is heading. That experience, combined with his strong relationships with our customers and his fellow Titans, sets us up for a seamless transition and gives me full confidence in our continued momentum. Ross Biestman is the true embodiment of a Titan. He's a natural leader who puts our customers and ServiceTitan above himself. He has been a close advisor to both Vahe and me over the past nine years, and I am grateful that Ross will remain with us through Pantheon."

Pretorius has been a key architect of ServiceTitan's sales strategy and instrumental in scaling the company's Revenue organization. Since 2019, he has worked closely with Biestman to build a world-class go-to-market engine, positioning him as a natural successor to lead the organization into its next chapter.

"Having spent the last seven years working alongside Ross to build ServiceTitan's sales team and strategy, I am energized and humbled to take on this new role," said Pretorius. "The hardworking men and women of the trades deserve advanced, purpose-built technology to run their businesses. I look forward to leading our team of Titans as we continue to grow."

Biestman joined ServiceTitan in 2018, playing a pivotal role in the company's journey from an early-stage startup with under $30 million in ARR, to a market-leading public company with over $1 billion in annualized revenue run rate. His leadership was instrumental in expanding ServiceTitan's footprint into new trade verticals and driving its successful IPO, leaving behind a legacy of transformative growth and operational excellence.

"I have enormous pride and a deep sense of gratitude for ServiceTitan, our team, and the hardworking tradespeople who trust us with their businesses," said Biestman. "I couldn't be more proud to hand the baton off to Rikus. I know how he thinks and leads, and I have full confidence that the Revenue organization and ServiceTitan will be well-served by his expertise and leadership."

To learn more about ServiceTitan visit: www.servicetitan.com

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades-a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at: www.servicetitan.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing and impact of our Chief Revenue Officer transition, and our business, products, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises nor guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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