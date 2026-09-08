Boston Beer Company: Boston Beer Appoints Allison Stransky Chief Marketing Officer Effective October 12

Boston, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) today announced the appointment of Allison Stransky to the Chief Marketing Officer role, effective October 12, 2026.

Stransky brings more than 20 years of experience to Boston Beer, including a unique blend of consumer brand-building expertise and data-driven digital marketing capabilities that will further strengthen, modernize, and evolve the company's marketing approach.

Stransky will be responsible for leading the marketing function for Boston Beer's portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, including Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Twisted Tea, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, and more. She will oversee brand management, shopper marketing and connected commerce, digital and social media, integrated communications, media, sponsorships and experiential marketing, and consumer and business insights. Stransky will report to Boston Beer's Founder, Brewer, Chairman, President and CEO Jim Koch as well as Chief Operating Officer Phil Hodges, who served as interim CMO during the comprehensive search.

"We've always believed that great brands are built by challenging convention and staying close to the consumer," said Koch. "Allison brings a fresh perspective shaped by experience at some of the world's leading companies, along with a genuine passion for brand building and innovation, and we look forward to welcoming her to Boston Beer."

Stransky has more than two decades of experience building and growing some of the world's most recognized consumer brands. As vice president and CMO of Samsung Electronics America, she currently oversees corporate marketing and communications, Big Data, AI-led transformation, sustainability, and citizenship. Her role spans Samsung's connected ecosystem, focused on driving growth, deepening brand love, and bringing AI to life through high-impact partnerships and campaigns. She and her team have evolved the brand's storytelling and created culturally relevant consumer connections that have led to some of the company's strongest creative and performance results. She will remain with Samsung through the end of September.

Prior to Samsung, Stransky spent five years at Google where she helped clients leverage data-driven insights to deepen consumer understanding and improve the effectiveness of advertising investments. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at L'Oréal, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson, where she developed a strong foundation in consumer-focused brand building, driving innovation, strengthening consumer connections, and delivering growth.

"Allison has built her career at the intersection of creativity, technology, and business growth," said Hodges. "She brings new ideas, a consumer-first mindset, and a proven ability to turn insight into action, all of which will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our brands and position the company for long-term success."

"Boston Beer has built an incredible portfolio of brands by staying true to its founder-led spirit while continuously evolving to meet changing consumer preferences," said Stransky. "I've long admired its ability to blend creativity, innovation, and storytelling to connect with consumers, and I'm excited to join this talented team and help build on the company's strong foundation and drive future growth."

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.