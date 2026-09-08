Concentrix Solutions Corporation: Concentrix Strengthens Enterprise Risk and Compliance Capabilities with Acquisition of CastleHill

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced its acquisition of CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions, a leading provider of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), and AI governance solutions. The acquisition expands Concentrix' ability to help organizations design, govern, and operate risk and compliance programs across the enterprise from a single partner.

CastleHill's differentiated GRC-as-a-Service model brings together people, process, and technology to make governance and risk programs work in the messiness of real-world operations. Concentrix already helps organizations manage Financial Crime Operations, Cybersecurity Solutions, regulatory compliance, and other complex risk operations. CastleHill deepens and expands these capabilities.

Organizations are facing growing pressure from regulatory, cyber, third-party, data and compliance risks, with AI adding a new layer of complexity as it scales across the enterprise. CastleHill helps clients identify, govern, and manage these risks while building more resilient operations. The company brings a diverse portfolio of leading Banking, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and other regulated clients that complement Concentrix' existing relationships. These capabilities are further strengthened by deep operational expertise and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including Archer, ProcessUnity, and OneTrust.

"Our clients recognize that AI-related risk across their enterprises is accelerating, and they need a partner with the deep domain expertise to design, implement, and operate these programs at scale," said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. "That's exactly where we're investing. Risk and Compliance is one of our fastest-growing specialized business lines, and CastleHill gives us even greater depth and scale to help clients navigate this rapidly evolving risk landscape."

"Organizations need practical ways to manage risk while continuing to innovate," said Tim Carbery and Michael Duggan, Co-Founders of CastleHill. "For years, we've helped clients navigate regulatory complexity, build and operationalize sustainable risk and compliance programs, and maximize the value of their GRC investments. Joining Concentrix combines that expertise with global scale, expanded capabilities, and operational excellence, helping our clients unlock even greater strategic value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for our clients, our incredible team, and the business."

The acquisition deepens Concentrix' investment in Banking and Financial Services, bringing additional domain expertise, client relationships and expanding its ability to help clients manage the intersection of regulation, operational resilience, cybersecurity, AI, and risk. Together, Concentrix and CastleHill will help organizations simplify complexity and build more resilient, trusted businesses for this new reality.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit https://www.concentrix.com/services-solutions/risk-compliance/

About Concentrix: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. To learn more, visit concentrix.com.

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