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WKN: A2JAX9 | ISIN: CA2284622065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 23:12 Uhr
44 Leser
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Crown Point Energy Inc.: Crown Point Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Point Energy Inc. (TSX-V:CWV) ("Crown Point" or the "Company") announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board (the "NEX") of the TSXV effective as of the opening of trading on September 11, 2026. The transfer of the listing to NEX is being made as a result of the Company not meeting the TSXV's Tier 2 continued listing requirements due to Liminar Energía S.A. having acquired more than 90% of the Company's common shares, resulting in less than 10% of the Company's common shares being in the "public float".

NEX is a separate trading board of the TSXV that provides a trading forum for companies that have fallen below the TSXV's ongoing listing standards. The Company's trading symbol will change from "CWV" to "CWV.H" as a result of the transfer. The ".H" symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from the symbols for securities that trade on Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the TSXV. There is no change in the Company's name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

For inquiries, please contact:
Brian J. MossMarcos Esteves
Interim President & CEOVice-President, Finance & CFO
Ph: (403) 232-1150Ph: +54 11 4776 0622
Crown Point Energy Inc.Crown Point Energy Inc.
bmoss@crownpointenergy.commesteves@crownpointenergy.com
Website: www.crownpointenergy.com

About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in three producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Provinces of Santa Cruz and Chubut and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins in the Province of Mendoza.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.