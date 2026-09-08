Crown Point Energy Inc.: Crown Point Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Point Energy Inc. (TSX-V:CWV) ("Crown Point" or the "Company") announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board (the "NEX") of the TSXV effective as of the opening of trading on September 11, 2026. The transfer of the listing to NEX is being made as a result of the Company not meeting the TSXV's Tier 2 continued listing requirements due to Liminar Energía S.A. having acquired more than 90% of the Company's common shares, resulting in less than 10% of the Company's common shares being in the "public float".

NEX is a separate trading board of the TSXV that provides a trading forum for companies that have fallen below the TSXV's ongoing listing standards. The Company's trading symbol will change from "CWV" to "CWV.H" as a result of the transfer. The ".H" symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from the symbols for securities that trade on Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the TSXV. There is no change in the Company's name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

For inquiries, please contact:

Brian J. Moss Marcos Esteves Interim President & CEO Vice-President, Finance & CFO Ph: (403) 232-1150 Ph: +54 11 4776 0622 Crown Point Energy Inc. Crown Point Energy Inc. bmoss@crownpointenergy.com mesteves@crownpointenergy.com Website: www.crownpointenergy.com

About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in three producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Provinces of Santa Cruz and Chubut and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins in the Province of Mendoza.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.