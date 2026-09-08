Loblaw Companies Limited: Loblaw to Provide Strategic Updates on its Core Retail Businesses and Emerging Growth Platforms at its Upcoming "Retail and Beyond" Investor Day

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or the "Company") will host its Investor Day on September 9, 2026, under the theme "Retail and Beyond." The event will provide investors with an update on the Company's strategy, operating priorities, opportunities for profitable growth and how it is meeting customer needs across its core retail businesses and adjacent areas of growth.

During Investor Day, Loblaw will provide updates on its core retail businesses, including its Super Market, Hard Discount and Shoppers Drug Mart divisions, as well as growth areas including supply chain as a service, retail media and data, Lifemark, and T&T's expansion into the U.S. market. Management will discuss how the Company intends to build on the strength of its retail network, customer relationships, healthcare capabilities, data and other assets to support sustainable, profitable growth over time and further its purpose to help Canadians Live Life Well. Management will also provide additional detail on the following areas of the Company's business:

Long-Term Financial Framework. Loblaw's business strategy is designed to support its long-term financial framework that targets annual adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of approximately 8% to 10%.

Loblaw's business strategy is designed to support its long-term financial framework that targets annual adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of approximately 8% to 10%. Retail Excellence. Across its Food and Drug businesses, the Company remains focused on delivering value, quality, service and convenience across a broad range of customer needs. By leveraging its scale and continuing to drive efficiencies across its operations, Loblaw intends to reinvest in value and service for customers to grow its customer base faster than the broader market.

Across its Food and Drug businesses, the Company remains focused on delivering value, quality, service and convenience across a broad range of customer needs. By leveraging its scale and continuing to drive efficiencies across its operations, Loblaw intends to reinvest in value and service for customers to grow its customer base faster than the broader market. High Growth Businesses. Loblaw has invested to scale complementary businesses beyond its core retail portfolio, including supply chain as a service, retail media and data, and Lifemark. These businesses, plus the contribution from EQB Inc. and T&T's expansion into the U.S., are expected to collectively generate approximately 10% of the Company's operating income in 2026. With higher growth profiles, the Company expects the collective earnings contribution from these businesses to double by 2031.





"At our Investor Day we are setting out how Loblaw will continue to strengthen its core retail businesses while building the next set of growth platforms. Retail excellence remains at the centre of what we do, and the capabilities we have built around it create opportunities to serve customers in new ways and generate profitable growth over the long term" said Per Bank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited.

The public will be able to watch the Investor Day presentation by live webcast commencing on September 9, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET, with registration available through the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.loblaw.ca. The Investor Day presentation material will be available on the Company's website at www.loblaw.ca and will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the "Investor" section at www.loblaw.ca.

2026 Financial Outlook

Unless otherwise expressly stated, the information contained in the Investor Day presentation, including any longer-term targets, aspirations, objectives or financial frameworks, does not modify, supersede or replace the Company's previously disclosed 2026 financial outlook. The Company's 2026 financial outlook remains as set out in its second quarter 2026 earnings release and Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release and the Investor Day presentation contain forward-looking statements about Loblaw and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations, and are intended to provide investors and shareholders with information about the Company. Such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this News Release and the Investor Day presentation include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of IT systems implementations, as well as statements regarding the Company's financial framework and earnings contribution from higher growth businesses.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may", "should", "designed" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") in the 2025 Annual Report and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended January 3, 2026.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release or the Investor Day presentation, as applicable. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and the Investor Day presentation, and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This News Release and the Investor Day presentation contain references to certain non-GAAP and other financial measures and ratios, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company, adjusted diluted net earnings per common share, adjusted return on equity, and adjusted return on capital.

The Company believes these non-GAAP and other financial measures and ratios provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. Management uses these and other non-GAAP and other financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") when analyzing underlying consolidated operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and may make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. The Company adjusts for these items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

For definitions of the non-GAAP and other financial measures and ratios used by the Company, together with the applicable reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's most recently filed MD&A, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.loblaw.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian public company incorporated in 1956 and is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. The Company's continuing retail operations are comprised of several operating segments and now represent the only reportable segment due to the similar nature of the products and services offered. All material operations are carried out in Canada. The segment consists primarily of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores and e-commerce platforms, and includes in-store pharmacies, healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, other general merchandise, wireless products and services, logistics services, retail media and the PC Optimum loyalty program. The Company also provided credit card and everyday banking services and insurance brokerage services through its PC Financial business, until its sale to EQB Inc. on July 1, 2026. PC Financial's results, net of intersegment eliminations, have been presented separately as discontinued operations in the Company's current and comparative results.

Investor Relations

Roy MacDonald

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor@loblaw.ca

Media Relations

Scott Bonikowsky

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communication

pr@loblaw.ca