An analysis by Aurora Energy Research of Chile's latest electricity auction for regulated customers has found narrow margins between winning and competing bids, suggesting that small changes in economic conditions could have altered the results. Enel Generación Chile, the Chilean unit of Italy's Enel SpA, has won the full allocation in the 025/01 auction from Chilean energy regulator CNE, securing 100% of the contracted energy. The tender covered 3,360 GWh of electricity per year for regulated customers from 2027 through 2030, equivalent to about 11% of projected regulated demand in 2027, according ...

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