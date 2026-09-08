Two Hands Corporation: EntangleX Announces Collaboration with TraderMade Systems Ltd to Test AI and Quantum-Powered Financial Prediction Models

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraderMade Systems Ltd, a leading provider of foreign exchange market data and financial technology solutions, today announced a collaboration with EntangleX, part of the QuantumX Group, to support the testing and evaluation of advanced financial market prediction models.

As part of the collaboration, EntangleX will use TraderMade's high-quality real-time and historical foreign exchange data to test and validate predictive models developed using artificial intelligence, machine learning and emerging quantum computing techniques.

The project brings together TraderMade's expertise in financial market data with EntangleX's work in advanced computational modelling. The initial focus will be on foreign exchange markets, where the depth and volume of market data provide a strong environment for evaluating the performance and reliability of predictive technologies.

EntangleX is exploring how AI and quantum computing approaches can be applied to complex financial datasets to identify patterns, relationships and market behaviours that may be difficult to detect using more traditional analytical methods.

Chris Randall, CEO of TraderMade Systems Ltd, said:

"We are pleased to be working with EntangleX and the wider QuantumX Group on this project. AI and quantum computing are creating exciting new opportunities in quantitative finance, but the quality of any predictive model depends heavily on the quality of the data behind it.

TraderMade will provide the accurate and reliable FX data needed to test these technologies against real-world market behaviour. We are very interested to see how these advanced modelling techniques can be applied to financial market analysis."

The collaboration will allow EntangleX to benchmark its models against established market data and assess performance across different market conditions.

Ujjwal Roy, spokesperson EntangleX / QuantumX said: "Access to reliable market data is essential when developing and testing advanced prediction models. TraderMade provides the depth and quality of FX data required to evaluate our technology in real-world conditions. By combining high-quality financial data with artificial intelligence and quantum computing techniques, we aim to explore new approaches to market modelling and forecasting."

The initial programme will focus on testing, benchmarking and evaluating EntangleX models using TraderMade FX datasets, with both companies exploring further opportunities for collaboration as the project develops.

About TraderMade Systems Ltd

TraderMade Systems Ltd provides real-time and historical foreign exchange and financial market data, APIs and technology solutions to financial institutions, fintech companies, developers and quantitative research teams. Its market data is used across trading, analytics, research, financial applications and data-driven modelling.

About EntangleX

EntangleX, part of the QuantumX Group of Two Hands Corporation, develops advanced financial modelling technologies incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing techniques. Its work focuses on applying next-generation computational approaches to complex financial datasets for market analysis and predictive modelling. Two Hands Corporation (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying and developing opportunities in quantum technology, artificial intelligence applications and related emerging technology sectors. The Company is advancing its strategic transition toward technology-focused opportunities while continuing to evaluate complementary technologies and potential commercial applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the testing, evaluation, functionality and performance of EntangleX's artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing technologies; the ability of such technologies to identify patterns, relationships or market behaviours within financial market data; the potential applications of EntangleX's technologies in financial modelling and forecasting; the anticipated scope and results of the collaboration with TraderMade Systems Ltd; potential future opportunities arising from the collaboration; the possible commercialization of EntangleX technologies; and the Company's business strategy and transition toward quantum technology, artificial intelligence and related emerging technology opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include technical feasibility and performance, the results of testing and validation, the availability and quality of third-party data, development delays, reliance on third-party software and infrastructure, access to qualified personnel and financial resources, cybersecurity and data-protection risks, intellectual-property risks, competition, market acceptance, regulatory developments, market conditions and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

There can be no assurance that testing or evaluation will produce anticipated results, that the technologies discussed will achieve anticipated performance or commercial applications, that the collaboration will result in any further agreement or commercial relationship, or that any contemplated commercial objective will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risk factors is available in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation