Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.0% in Colombia and decreased by 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Colombia and the Caribbean, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2026 reached 5.9 million passengers, a 2.1% decrease compared to August 2025.

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 4.0% in Colombia and decreases of 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% in Puerto Rico. In Colombia, domestic traffic increased 5.8% and international decreased 1.2%. Mexico saw domestic traffic growth of 4.1% and a decrease of 13.6% in international traffic, while Puerto Rico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 4.9% and 5.9%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from August 1 to August 31, 2026, and from August 1 to August 31, 2025. Passenger traffic from the airports incorporated to ASUR's platform on September 1, 2026, is not included in the August 2026 figures. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

On September 1, 2026, ASUR closed the acquisition of Motiva Airports, adding to its portfolio 17 airports in Brazil, and one each in Costa Rica, Curaçao, and Ecuador. Beginning with its September 2026 passenger traffic report, ASUR will include monthly traffic from these airports

Passenger Traffic Summary













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Mexico 3,296,073 3,164,816 (4.0)

27,875,680 27,087,720 (2.8) Domestic Traffic 1,790,911 1,864,893 4.1

13,103,789 13,122,495 0.1 International Traffic 1,505,162 1,299,923 (13.6)

14,771,891 13,965,225 (5.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,186,630 1,126,633 (5.1)

9,757,486 9,422,571 (3.4) Domestic Traffic 1,023,396 973,038 (4.9)

8,551,044 8,240,103 (3.6) International Traffic 163,234 153,595 (5.9)

1,206,442 1,182,468 (2.0) Colombia 1,543,290 1,605,636 4.0

11,240,135 11,984,713 6.6 Domestic Traffic 1,161,127 1,227,903 5.8

8,544,836 9,202,255 7.7 International Traffic 382,163 377,733 (1.2)

2,695,299 2,782,458 3.2 Total Traffic 6,025,993 5,897,085 (2.1)

48,873,301 48,495,004 (0.8) Domestic Traffic 3,975,434 4,065,834 2.3

30,199,669 30,564,853 1.2 International Traffic 2,050,559 1,831,251 (10.7)

18,673,632 17,930,151 (4.0)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,790,911 1,864,893 4.1

13,103,789 13,122,495 0.1 CUN Cancun 921,363 916,107 (0.6)

6,661,817 6,344,963 (4.8) CZM Cozumel 25,805 25,175 (2.4)

174,704 176,810 1.2 HUX Huatulco 61,152 61,980 1.4

448,261 438,032 (2.3) MID Merida 317,862 339,227 6.7

2,292,215 2,457,201 7.2 MTT Minatitlan 13,745 12,422 (9.6)

102,850 91,933 (10.6) OAX Oaxaca 140,140 157,276 12.2

1,052,318 1,070,874 1.8 TAP Tapachula 41,119 49,588 20.6

335,511 347,943 3.7 VER Veracruz 148,848 168,828 13.4

1,116,351 1,204,870 7.9 VSA Villahermosa 120,877 134,290 11.1

919,762 989,869 7.6 International Traffic 1,505,162 1,299,923 (13.6)

14,771,891 13,965,225 (5.5) CUN Cancun 1,402,782 1,192,427 (15.0)

13,776,321 12,930,607 (6.1) CZM Cozumel 18,346 17,572 (4.2)

283,973 274,037 (3.5) HUX Huatulco 1,227 1,620 32.0

100,945 112,443 11.4 MID Merida 32,238 35,148 9.0

270,140 282,230 4.5 MTT Minatitlan 725 846 16.7

5,185 6,047 16.6 OAX Oaxaca 23,454 20,043 (14.5)

181,199 159,576 (11.9) TAP Tapachula 3,055 6,267 105.1

16,858 38,231 126.8 VER Veracruz 15,116 16,554 9.5

103,555 111,001 7.2 VSA Villahermosa 8,219 9,446 14.9

33,715 51,053 51.4 Traffic Total Mexico 3,296,073 3,164,816 (4.0)

27,875,680 27,087,720 (2.8) CUN Cancun 2,324,145 2,108,534 (9.3)

20,438,138 19,275,570 (5.7) CZM Cozumel 44,151 42,747 (3.2)

458,677 450,847 (1.7) HUX Huatulco 62,379 63,600 2.0

549,206 550,475 0.2 MID Merida 350,100 374,375 6.9

2,562,355 2,739,431 6.9 MTT Minatitlan 14,470 13,268 (8.3)

108,035 97,980 (9.3) OAX Oaxaca 163,594 177,319 8.4

1,233,517 1,230,450 (0.2) TAP Tapachula 44,174 55,855 26.4

352,369 386,174 9.6 VER Veracruz 163,964 185,382 13.1

1,219,906 1,315,871 7.9 VSA Villahermosa 129,096 143,736 11.3

953,477 1,040,922 9.2

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,186,630 1,126,633 (5.1)

9,757,486 9,422,571 (3.4) Domestic Traffic 1,023,396 973,038 (4.9)

8,551,044 8,240,103 (3.6) International Traffic 163,234 153,595 (5.9)

1,206,442 1,182,468 (2.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,161,127 1,227,903 5.8

8,544,836 9,202,255 7.7 MDE Rionegro 881,557 927,433 5.2

6,468,379 6,941,264 7.3 EOH Medellin 116,374 106,730 (8.3)

784,571 782,209 (0.3) MTR Monteria 114,038 145,273 27.4

915,149 1,088,996 19.0 APO Carepa 15,700 14,371 (8.5)

117,014 121,368 3.7 UIB Quibdo 29,867 31,547 5.6

224,983 249,573 10.9 CZU Corozal 3,591 2,549 (29.0)

34,740 18,845 (45.8) International Traffic 382,163 377,733 (1.2)

2,695,299 2,782,458 3.2 MDE Rionegro 382,163 377,733 (1.2)

2,695,299 2,782,363 3.2 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria -





- 95 - APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,543,290 1,605,636 4.0

11,240,135 11,984,713 6.6 MDE Rionegro 1,263,720 1,305,166 3.3

9,163,678 9,723,627 6.1 EOH Medellin 116,374 106,730 (8.3)

784,571 782,209 (0.3) MTR Monteria 114,038 145,273 27.4

915,149 1,089,091 19.0 APO Carepa 15,700 14,371 (8.5)

117,014 121,368 3.7 UIB Quibdo 29,867 31,547 5.6

224,983 249,573 10.9 CZU Corozal 3,591 2,549 (29.0)

34,740 18,845 (45.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport group with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S. ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún International Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program.

The Company has recently expanded its airport portfolio with the addition of 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Curaçao.

ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S. under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.