Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.0% in Colombia and decreased by 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Colombia and the Caribbean, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2026 reached 5.9 million passengers, a 2.1% decrease compared to August 2025.
Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 4.0% in Colombia and decreases of 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% in Puerto Rico. In Colombia, domestic traffic increased 5.8% and international decreased 1.2%. Mexico saw domestic traffic growth of 4.1% and a decrease of 13.6% in international traffic, while Puerto Rico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 4.9% and 5.9%, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from August 1 to August 31, 2026, and from August 1 to August 31, 2025. Passenger traffic from the airports incorporated to ASUR's platform on September 1, 2026, is not included in the August 2026 figures. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.
On September 1, 2026, ASUR closed the acquisition of Motiva Airports, adding to its portfolio 17 airports in Brazil, and one each in Costa Rica, Curaçao, and Ecuador. Beginning with its September 2026 passenger traffic report, ASUR will include monthly traffic from these airports
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Mexico
3,296,073
3,164,816
(4.0)
27,875,680
27,087,720
(2.8)
Domestic Traffic
1,790,911
1,864,893
4.1
13,103,789
13,122,495
0.1
International Traffic
1,505,162
1,299,923
(13.6)
14,771,891
13,965,225
(5.5)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,186,630
1,126,633
(5.1)
9,757,486
9,422,571
(3.4)
Domestic Traffic
1,023,396
973,038
(4.9)
8,551,044
8,240,103
(3.6)
International Traffic
163,234
153,595
(5.9)
1,206,442
1,182,468
(2.0)
Colombia
1,543,290
1,605,636
4.0
11,240,135
11,984,713
6.6
Domestic Traffic
1,161,127
1,227,903
5.8
8,544,836
9,202,255
7.7
International Traffic
382,163
377,733
(1.2)
2,695,299
2,782,458
3.2
Total Traffic
6,025,993
5,897,085
(2.1)
48,873,301
48,495,004
(0.8)
Domestic Traffic
3,975,434
4,065,834
2.3
30,199,669
30,564,853
1.2
International Traffic
2,050,559
1,831,251
(10.7)
18,673,632
17,930,151
(4.0)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,790,911
1,864,893
4.1
13,103,789
13,122,495
0.1
CUN
Cancun
921,363
916,107
(0.6)
6,661,817
6,344,963
(4.8)
CZM
Cozumel
25,805
25,175
(2.4)
174,704
176,810
1.2
HUX
Huatulco
61,152
61,980
1.4
448,261
438,032
(2.3)
MID
Merida
317,862
339,227
6.7
2,292,215
2,457,201
7.2
MTT
Minatitlan
13,745
12,422
(9.6)
102,850
91,933
(10.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
140,140
157,276
12.2
1,052,318
1,070,874
1.8
TAP
Tapachula
41,119
49,588
20.6
335,511
347,943
3.7
VER
Veracruz
148,848
168,828
13.4
1,116,351
1,204,870
7.9
VSA
Villahermosa
120,877
134,290
11.1
919,762
989,869
7.6
International Traffic
1,505,162
1,299,923
(13.6)
14,771,891
13,965,225
(5.5)
CUN
Cancun
1,402,782
1,192,427
(15.0)
13,776,321
12,930,607
(6.1)
CZM
Cozumel
18,346
17,572
(4.2)
283,973
274,037
(3.5)
HUX
Huatulco
1,227
1,620
32.0
100,945
112,443
11.4
MID
Merida
32,238
35,148
9.0
270,140
282,230
4.5
MTT
Minatitlan
725
846
16.7
5,185
6,047
16.6
OAX
Oaxaca
23,454
20,043
(14.5)
181,199
159,576
(11.9)
TAP
Tapachula
3,055
6,267
105.1
16,858
38,231
126.8
VER
Veracruz
15,116
16,554
9.5
103,555
111,001
7.2
VSA
Villahermosa
8,219
9,446
14.9
33,715
51,053
51.4
Traffic Total Mexico
3,296,073
3,164,816
(4.0)
27,875,680
27,087,720
(2.8)
CUN
Cancun
2,324,145
2,108,534
(9.3)
20,438,138
19,275,570
(5.7)
CZM
Cozumel
44,151
42,747
(3.2)
458,677
450,847
(1.7)
HUX
Huatulco
62,379
63,600
2.0
549,206
550,475
0.2
MID
Merida
350,100
374,375
6.9
2,562,355
2,739,431
6.9
MTT
Minatitlan
14,470
13,268
(8.3)
108,035
97,980
(9.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
163,594
177,319
8.4
1,233,517
1,230,450
(0.2)
TAP
Tapachula
44,174
55,855
26.4
352,369
386,174
9.6
VER
Veracruz
163,964
185,382
13.1
1,219,906
1,315,871
7.9
VSA
Villahermosa
129,096
143,736
11.3
953,477
1,040,922
9.2
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
1,186,630
1,126,633
(5.1)
9,757,486
9,422,571
(3.4)
Domestic Traffic
1,023,396
973,038
(4.9)
8,551,044
8,240,103
(3.6)
International Traffic
163,234
153,595
(5.9)
1,206,442
1,182,468
(2.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,161,127
1,227,903
5.8
8,544,836
9,202,255
7.7
MDE
Rionegro
881,557
927,433
5.2
6,468,379
6,941,264
7.3
EOH
Medellin
116,374
106,730
(8.3)
784,571
782,209
(0.3)
MTR
Monteria
114,038
145,273
27.4
915,149
1,088,996
19.0
APO
Carepa
15,700
14,371
(8.5)
117,014
121,368
3.7
UIB
Quibdo
29,867
31,547
5.6
224,983
249,573
10.9
CZU
Corozal
3,591
2,549
(29.0)
34,740
18,845
(45.8)
International Traffic
382,163
377,733
(1.2)
2,695,299
2,782,458
3.2
MDE
Rionegro
382,163
377,733
(1.2)
2,695,299
2,782,363
3.2
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
95
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,543,290
1,605,636
4.0
11,240,135
11,984,713
6.6
MDE
Rionegro
1,263,720
1,305,166
3.3
9,163,678
9,723,627
6.1
EOH
Medellin
116,374
106,730
(8.3)
784,571
782,209
(0.3)
MTR
Monteria
114,038
145,273
27.4
915,149
1,089,091
19.0
APO
Carepa
15,700
14,371
(8.5)
117,014
121,368
3.7
UIB
Quibdo
29,867
31,547
5.6
224,983
249,573
10.9
CZU
Corozal
3,591
2,549
(29.0)
34,740
18,845
(45.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport group with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S. ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún International Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program.
The Company has recently expanded its airport portfolio with the addition of 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Curaçao.
ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S. under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.