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WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 09:05
21,400 Euro
-1,83 % -0,400
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,60023,60010:03
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.0% in Colombia and decreased by 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Colombia and the Caribbean, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2026 reached 5.9 million passengers, a 2.1% decrease compared to August 2025.

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 4.0% in Colombia and decreases of 4.0% in Mexico and 5.1% in Puerto Rico. In Colombia, domestic traffic increased 5.8% and international decreased 1.2%. Mexico saw domestic traffic growth of 4.1% and a decrease of 13.6% in international traffic, while Puerto Rico experienced decreases in domestic and international traffic of 4.9% and 5.9%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from August 1 to August 31, 2026, and from August 1 to August 31, 2025. Passenger traffic from the airports incorporated to ASUR's platform on September 1, 2026, is not included in the August 2026 figures. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

On September 1, 2026, ASUR closed the acquisition of Motiva Airports, adding to its portfolio 17 airports in Brazil, and one each in Costa Rica, Curaçao, and Ecuador. Beginning with its September 2026 passenger traffic report, ASUR will include monthly traffic from these airports

Passenger Traffic Summary








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Mexico

3,296,073

3,164,816

(4.0)


27,875,680

27,087,720

(2.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,790,911

1,864,893

4.1


13,103,789

13,122,495

0.1

International Traffic

1,505,162

1,299,923

(13.6)


14,771,891

13,965,225

(5.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,186,630

1,126,633

(5.1)


9,757,486

9,422,571

(3.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,023,396

973,038

(4.9)


8,551,044

8,240,103

(3.6)

International Traffic

163,234

153,595

(5.9)


1,206,442

1,182,468

(2.0)

Colombia

1,543,290

1,605,636

4.0


11,240,135

11,984,713

6.6

Domestic Traffic

1,161,127

1,227,903

5.8


8,544,836

9,202,255

7.7

International Traffic

382,163

377,733

(1.2)


2,695,299

2,782,458

3.2

Total Traffic

6,025,993

5,897,085

(2.1)


48,873,301

48,495,004

(0.8)

Domestic Traffic

3,975,434

4,065,834

2.3


30,199,669

30,564,853

1.2

International Traffic

2,050,559

1,831,251

(10.7)


18,673,632

17,930,151

(4.0)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,790,911

1,864,893

4.1


13,103,789

13,122,495

0.1

CUN

Cancun

921,363

916,107

(0.6)


6,661,817

6,344,963

(4.8)

CZM

Cozumel

25,805

25,175

(2.4)


174,704

176,810

1.2

HUX

Huatulco

61,152

61,980

1.4


448,261

438,032

(2.3)

MID

Merida

317,862

339,227

6.7


2,292,215

2,457,201

7.2

MTT

Minatitlan

13,745

12,422

(9.6)


102,850

91,933

(10.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

140,140

157,276

12.2


1,052,318

1,070,874

1.8

TAP

Tapachula

41,119

49,588

20.6


335,511

347,943

3.7

VER

Veracruz

148,848

168,828

13.4


1,116,351

1,204,870

7.9

VSA

Villahermosa

120,877

134,290

11.1


919,762

989,869

7.6

International Traffic

1,505,162

1,299,923

(13.6)


14,771,891

13,965,225

(5.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,402,782

1,192,427

(15.0)


13,776,321

12,930,607

(6.1)

CZM

Cozumel

18,346

17,572

(4.2)


283,973

274,037

(3.5)

HUX

Huatulco

1,227

1,620

32.0


100,945

112,443

11.4

MID

Merida

32,238

35,148

9.0


270,140

282,230

4.5

MTT

Minatitlan

725

846

16.7


5,185

6,047

16.6

OAX

Oaxaca

23,454

20,043

(14.5)


181,199

159,576

(11.9)

TAP

Tapachula

3,055

6,267

105.1


16,858

38,231

126.8

VER

Veracruz

15,116

16,554

9.5


103,555

111,001

7.2

VSA

Villahermosa

8,219

9,446

14.9


33,715

51,053

51.4

Traffic Total Mexico

3,296,073

3,164,816

(4.0)


27,875,680

27,087,720

(2.8)

CUN

Cancun

2,324,145

2,108,534

(9.3)


20,438,138

19,275,570

(5.7)

CZM

Cozumel

44,151

42,747

(3.2)


458,677

450,847

(1.7)

HUX

Huatulco

62,379

63,600

2.0


549,206

550,475

0.2

MID

Merida

350,100

374,375

6.9


2,562,355

2,739,431

6.9

MTT

Minatitlan

14,470

13,268

(8.3)


108,035

97,980

(9.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

163,594

177,319

8.4


1,233,517

1,230,450

(0.2)

TAP

Tapachula

44,174

55,855

26.4


352,369

386,174

9.6

VER

Veracruz

163,964

185,382

13.1


1,219,906

1,315,871

7.9

VSA

Villahermosa

129,096

143,736

11.3


953,477

1,040,922

9.2

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

SJU Total

1,186,630

1,126,633

(5.1)


9,757,486

9,422,571

(3.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,023,396

973,038

(4.9)


8,551,044

8,240,103

(3.6)

International Traffic

163,234

153,595

(5.9)


1,206,442

1,182,468

(2.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026


2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,161,127

1,227,903

5.8


8,544,836

9,202,255

7.7

MDE

Rionegro

881,557

927,433

5.2


6,468,379

6,941,264

7.3

EOH

Medellin

116,374

106,730

(8.3)


784,571

782,209

(0.3)

MTR

Monteria

114,038

145,273

27.4


915,149

1,088,996

19.0

APO

Carepa

15,700

14,371

(8.5)


117,014

121,368

3.7

UIB

Quibdo

29,867

31,547

5.6


224,983

249,573

10.9

CZU

Corozal

3,591

2,549

(29.0)


34,740

18,845

(45.8)

International Traffic

382,163

377,733

(1.2)


2,695,299

2,782,458

3.2

MDE

Rionegro

382,163

377,733

(1.2)


2,695,299

2,782,363

3.2

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-




-

95

-

APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,543,290

1,605,636

4.0


11,240,135

11,984,713

6.6

MDE

Rionegro

1,263,720

1,305,166

3.3


9,163,678

9,723,627

6.1

EOH

Medellin

116,374

106,730

(8.3)


784,571

782,209

(0.3)

MTR

Monteria

114,038

145,273

27.4


915,149

1,089,091

19.0

APO

Carepa

15,700

14,371

(8.5)


117,014

121,368

3.7

UIB

Quibdo

29,867

31,547

5.6


224,983

249,573

10.9

CZU

Corozal

3,591

2,549

(29.0)


34,740

18,845

(45.8)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport group with a diversified portfolio of 36 airport concessions across the Americas and a commercial services platform in the U.S. ASUR operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún International Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a controlling interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program.

The Company has recently expanded its airport portfolio with the addition of 17 airports in Brazil, Latin America's largest aviation market by passenger traffic, as well as one airport each in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Curaçao.

ASUR also operates a commercial services platform in the U.S. through ASUR Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S. under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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