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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Hypershell Wins Multiple Honors at IFA 2026 with Industry-First Innovations and Strong Visitor Engagement

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer exoskeleton leader Hypershell has concluded its run at IFA 2026, with the global debut of Hypershell Halo built for all-terrain mobility, industry recognition with a total of 21 awards, and strong engagement with global audiences across consumer, trade, and professional segments.

The global unveiling of Hypershell Halo took center stage at the brand's IFA lineup as the industry's first to coordinate four powered hip and knee joints as one system to deliver powerful, natural assistance and protection wherever and however people move. Weighing just 2.6kg with 1,490W peak output, it delivers up to 20km of battery range and folds to under 8 litres for backpack portability.*

Hypershell earned widespread industry validation with nearly 20 awards from top and specialized media outlets including TechRadar, GameStar.de, T3, Netzwelt, and Tom's Guide. Complementing media accolades, the brand also received awards in both the Best in Mobility and Best in Design categories as Honoree of the 2026 IFA Innovation Awards, in recognition of its advanced, accessible, human-centric wearable robotics.

Across the five-day show run, the Hypershell booth saw sustained foot traffic, with constant queues for hands-on product trials. Attendees spanning outdoor enthusiasts, industry professionals, and mainstream consumers tested the full product portfolio, with consistent feedback across core performance metrics including the AI-powered gait synchronization, intuitive adaptive support, and the versatile use cases from fitness training to outdoor and daily mobility support. Keen-eyed visitors were also spotted using rented Hypershell exoskeletons to move more comfortably around the show floor.

Tying product experience with its Tech for Good mission, the brand turned over 800,000 cumulative steps taken by visitors during on-booth trials into a charitable contribution under the "Every Step Counts" theme. Eight X Pro S exoskeletons, valued at €7,992 in total, are donated to Ramblers, Britain's walking charity, to advance outdoor-accessibility initiatives.

Hypershell is scaling its retail footprint with in-store experience zones rolling out across core markets. The brand partners with local retail chains including Mediaworld and Unieuro in Italy, Decathlon and Fnac in France, Globetrotter in Germany, Intersport and Bründl Sports in Austria, and Lehner in Switzerland, expanding hands-on access to its technology for local consumers. Further store details can be found here.

"IFA 2026 marks a milestone for Hypershell. The overwhelming response to Halo, and the breadth of industry recognition reinforce the growing demand for accessible, consumer-first exoskeleton technology," said Nick Wang, Sales Director for Europe from Hypershell. "As we move forward with global pre-orders for Halo, Hypershell will also expand the retail and experience network to bring this technology to more users across the region."

As the show closes, the first 200-unit limited Hypershell Halo Origin Edition - featuring an exclusive wordmark, unique production number, and additional benefits, priced at €2,299 - have seen robust pre-order demand. Phased deliveries are scheduled to begin in November, with further details to be announced closer to availability. The strong pre-order momentum directly underscores consumer demand for the product across global markets. Visit here for more pre-order details.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability - shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

*Note: For more specifications and product details, please visit Hypershell official website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hypershell-wins-multiple-honors-at-ifa-2026-with-industry-first-innovations-and-strong-visitor-engagement-302873377.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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