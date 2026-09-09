Brookfield, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Fox Haus Event Production announced an expansion of its custom event installation offerings, introducing a broader range of aerial greenery installations, custom dance floor designs and fabric installations as clients increasingly seek immersive and highly personalized event environments.

Fox Haus Event

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The expansion reflects a broader shift taking place across the wedding and special events industry in 2026. Rather than selecting individual décor elements independently, clients and event professionals are increasingly approaching venues as complete environments that can be transformed from floor to ceiling.

Fox Haus Event Production is responding by expanding its ability to create customized installations that combine lighting, fabric, suspended décor, dance floors and other production elements into a cohesive event design.

"We're seeing clients become much more interested in transforming the entire space rather than simply adding decorations to it," said Brian Casella, founder of Fox Haus Event Production. "The goal is increasingly to create an environment that feels completely different when guests walk into the room."

Among the company's expanded offerings are custom aerial greenery installations designed to introduce greenery and organic texture above dining areas, dance floors and other focal points. Suspended installations can also be integrated with chandeliers, pendant lighting and other lighting elements to create a layered design overhead.

Fox Haus has also expanded its custom dance floor installation capabilities, allowing the dance floor itself to become a central design element of a reception. Custom colors, patterns and other finishes can be selected to complement the broader aesthetic of an event rather than relying solely on a venue's existing floor.

Fabric installations represent another area of expansion for the company.

While traditional event draping has often been used to conceal walls or divide spaces, fabric is increasingly being incorporated as a prominent design element. Fox Haus' expanded inventory and installation capabilities allow fabric to be used across ceilings, walls, entrances, ceremony spaces and other areas to dramatically alter the appearance and atmosphere of a venue.

The company is offering a broader variety of fabrics, colors, textures and installation styles, giving planners and clients greater flexibility when developing custom environments.

The trend toward more personalized event spaces extends beyond weddings. Corporate events, nonprofit galas, private celebrations and other gatherings are increasingly incorporating experiential design elements intended to give guests a more distinctive sense of place.

For Fox Haus, the expansion also builds upon the company's existing lighting and production capabilities.

By providing lighting, fabric, aerial installations and flooring through the same production team, individual elements can be designed to work together. An aerial greenery installation, for example, can incorporate chandeliers or suspended lighting above a custom dance floor, while surrounding fabric installations can help define the overall environment.

"Some of the most interesting projects we're working on now combine several different disciplines," Casella said. "Instead of looking at lighting, greenery, fabric and flooring as separate pieces, we're able to look at the room as a whole and determine how those elements can work together."

The approach is particularly useful for tents, barns, ballrooms and other spaces where temporary installations can substantially change how guests experience the venue.

Fox Haus expects customization and immersive event design to remain an important part of its work as planners and clients continue looking for ways to distinguish their events through larger statement installations and more personalized environments.

"People still want beautiful events, but they're also looking for something that feels like it was created specifically for them," Casella said. "Our expansion is really about giving planners and clients more tools to create that experience."

About Fox Haus Event Production

Fox Haus Event Production is a Connecticut-based event production company founded in 2012. The company provides event lighting, fabric and drapery installations, audiovisual production, staging, dance floors, aerial décor and specialty installations for weddings, corporate events, private celebrations and venues throughout Connecticut, New York and the Northeast.

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