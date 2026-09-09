Mexico's utility-scale solar pipeline is showing renewed activity, with a succession of projects entering environmental assessment or receiving conditional approval from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat). Projects identified by pv magazine Mexico since early August total more than 3 GW of planned PV capacity, with battery storage increasingly incorporated into new developments. Trapiche Solar - Veracruz The 130 MWac Trapiche Solar project has entered environmental assessment in Soledad de Doblado, Veracruz. The development covers around 583.9 hectares and is designed ...

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