The deal represents over US$1 billion in contract value which underpins the expansion and development of one of Spain's largest data centres currently under construction

Major long-term agreement with a leading global cloud platform provider.

First Ready-for-Service date in 2027.

Project represents approximately US$1 billion of capex investment, strengthening and further cementing Spain's position in Europe's AI and cloud economy

HSCALE, the pan-European hyperscale data centre platform, announced today a major strategic deal with a significant global cloud provider to deliver large-scale, high-performance digital infrastructure in a strategic metropolitan area within the Iberian Peninsula.

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HSCALE's CCO Paul Berry-Selwood

The agreement is a defining milestone for HSCALE and anchors the development of a next-generation campus designed for the demanding requirements of hyperscale cloud and artificial intelligence workloads. In a deal worth more than US$1billion, the development is currently one of the largest data centres currently under construction in Spain. This deal provides a framework for both parties to progress further infrastructure opportunities across EMEA.

Located in one of Europe's largest and most strategically important metropolitan markets, the project will add critical capacity in a region where demand for AI-ready and cloud infrastructure continues to accelerate. The campus is already well progressed, enabling the first RFS date to be completed in 2027.

"This deal is a powerful endorsement of HSCALE's strategy and our ability to deliver complex, high-capacity infrastructure for the world's most demanding cloud customers. Spain combines scale, connectivity and access to renewable energy, making it a natural location for the next generation of AI and cloud services. We are proud to be moving forward with a customer that shares our focus on operational excellence, speed and responsible long-term growth."

Paul Berry-Selwood, Chief Commercial Officer, HSCALE

Built for Hyperscale AI and Cloud Infrastructure

HSCALE develops its campus with scalable, customer-led principles. HSCALE designs for high-density deployments and liquid-ready cooling, whilst maintaining resilience, security and operational flexibility required by hyperscale customers.

Spain's position as the gateway between European, African and Latin American markets, together with its established availability zones and expanding fibre ecosystem, makes it an increasingly significant location for digital infrastructures. The new capacity will support the continued growth of cloud services and data-intensive applications across Spain and the wider region.

Long-term investment in Spain

The agreement demonstrates HSCALE's capacity to combine committed capital, secured sites, specialist engineering and customer-specific delivery at scale. It also advances the company's broader pan-European growth strategy, which includes a pipeline of more than 1GW across key markets including Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Frankfurt, London, Oslo and more.

Across construction and operations, the project is expected to support ample job creation during the construction phase and provide permanent operational roles, alongside wider opportunities for engineering, energy, security, maintenance and specialist supply-chain partners. HSCALE intends to work closely with surrounding communities to support skills development and long-term economic value.

HSCALE commits to building infrastructure that meets customer performance requirements while contributing responsibly to the communities and energy systems in which it operates.

The counterparty's identity and detailed commercial terms remain confidential.

About HSCALE

HSCALE is a pan-European data centre platform delivering sustainable and AI-ready infrastructure. Founded in 2025, it is a joint venture between Bain Capital and Aquila Group. With facilities across Europe, HSCALE serves hyperscalers and cloud service providers with high-performance, flexible infrastructure. Its designs feature ultra-high-density cooling, liquid cooling and the potential for heat reuse to support customers' sustainability goals.

Learn more at www.hscaledc.com

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Contacts:

Media contacts

HSCALE; Sabrina Chambonniere, sabrina.c@hscaledc.com