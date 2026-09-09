Mastercard principal member FinXP is combining its issuing capabilities with Thredd's AI-first issuer-processing platform to support scalable debit card programmes across Europe and future growth markets

FinXP, a European payment infrastructure provider, has partnered with Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, to strengthen FinXP's card issuing capabilities and support the next phase of its embedded finance offering.

The partnership with Thredd will enable FinXP to enhance its debit card programmes with a modern issuer-processing stack, supporting tokenisation, provisioning, risk and fraud prevention, card controls, and automated back-office operations. FinXP will retain control of its own ledger and programme strategy, while Thredd will provide the programme infrastructure needed to support secure, scalable and flexible card issuing across multiple regions.

FinXP has been issuing cards for five years and already supports businesses with accounts, payments, collections, payouts, card issuing and embedded finance solutions. The partnership with Thredd marks a further step in FinXP's strategy to provide scalable, multi-region payment infrastructure to fintechs, platforms and businesses operating across regulated and underserved sectors.

This strategic partnership will also enable FinXP to serve as a European BIN sponsor for Thredd's global client base, in line with Thredd's broader strategy to support clients across multiple geographies through a partner-led issuing ecosystem.

"Card issuing is an important part of FinXP's broader embedded finance strategy," said Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO at FinXP. "As a Mastercard principal member, we already have the issuing foundation in place. This new partnership gives us the processing infrastructure and operational support to take our capabilities further, support more complex use cases, and expand into new markets with greater confidence."

FinXP selected Thredd following a competitive review process, citing Thredd's responsiveness, technical depth and willingness to develop a solution aligned with FinXP's operating model.

"Payment companies today are looking for partners that can move quickly without sacrificing control, compliance or customisation," added Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "That is exactly where Thredd is focused: helping regulated institutions and fintechs bring differentiated payment products to market with the infrastructure, controls and support to scale."

The announcement comes ahead of Money20/20 Las Vegas, where both Thredd and FinXP will be engaging with fintechs, banks, and platforms exploring embedded finance, card issuing, and international payment infrastructure.

About FinXP

FinXP is a European payment infrastructure provider founded in 2014 and licensed as an Electronic Money Institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The company is a principal member of Mastercard and offers direct SEPA access, supporting reliable euro payments. FinXP provides dedicated IBAN accounts, SEPA and SEPA Instant payments, SEPA Direct Debit collections, global payouts, card issuing, and embedded finance solutions to businesses with international payment needs. Its API-first infrastructure supports companies that need flexible, regulated payment capabilities, particularly in sectors that are underserved by traditional financial institutions. Learn more at www.finxp.com.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

FinXP

Jeffrey Romano

Head of Marketing

Jeffrey.romano@finxp.com



Thredd

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com