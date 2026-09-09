Loomis, Sayles Company, with €380.5 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that Sophie Pronk has joined the firm's Euro Credit Team as a Junior Portfolio Manager.

Led by Co-Heads and Portfolio Managers Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman, the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit Team has grown to €3.44 billion in assets under management across three strategies since inception in 2021: Sustainable Euro Investment Grade Credit, Euro Investment Grade Credit, and Euro High Yield Credit. Backed by Loomis Sayles' industry-leading technology infrastructure and focused investment culture, the Euro Credit Team seeks to generate consistent excess return versus the benchmark. The team believes this can be accomplished by using an active, conservative alpha investment process that aims to capitalize on inefficiencies in the Euro credit market.

As Junior Portfolio Manager, Sophie will support coverage of the banking sector across all Euro Credit portfolios, working in partnership with team Co-Head Rik den Hartog. Sophie began her investment industry career in April 2026 when she joined Loomis Sayles as an intern. Sophie recently earned a bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurship Business Innovation, as well as a MSc in International Management and a MSc in Finance from Tilburg University.

"We are delighted to have identified in Sophie an early-career investment professional who has already demonstrated strong investment acumen and sound judgment," said Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman, Co-Heads of the Euro Credit Team. "We are confident that she will be an excellent addition to the team, providing key support in an important alpha generating sector."

as of June 30, 2026

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

For a century, Loomis, Sayles Company has built a legacy focused on fulfilling the investment needs of institutional and retail clients worldwide. To do this, our performance-driven investors aim to deliver long-term results by leveraging deep, independent research and rigorous risk analysis. With the resources, foresight, and flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets, Loomis Sayles has remained a trusted partner to its clients since 1926. Loomis Sayles proudly manages $434.6 billion* in assets on behalf of clients worldwide (as of 30 June 2026).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($56.4 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

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Contacts:

Kate Sheehan

Manager, Media Relations

+1 617 960-4447

ksheehan@loomissayles.com