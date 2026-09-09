Bybit AI Is Live: One Intelligent Conversational Layer to Redefine Financial Experience

Bybit democratizes access to enterprise-grade AI across trading, account management, and customer service

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the official launch of Bybit AI, a conversational assistant that unifies the exchange's core services, starting with trading and customer support, within a single chat interface inside the Bybit app.

Bybit AI lets users describe what they need in plain language. The assistant interprets user intent and executes the requested action on the user's behalf, functioning as an intelligent co-pilot for everyday trading and account management.

Chat to Trade: A New Financial Experience

"Bybit AI is an important part of our roadmap for the New Financial Platform," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We want to make it easier for users to access the financial services they need in one place. As we continue to develop Bybit AI, users will be able to use it to find and access a wider range of products and services on Bybit. The idea is simple: you tell Bybit AI what you want to do, and it helps you find the right products and services to get it done, like having a team of financial experts right in your pocket."

Bybit AI replaces the fragmented experience of navigating web pages, menus and dashboards with a single, continuous conversation. Instead of hunting for the right tool for each task, from checking a portfolio balance to placing a trade to submitting a support ticket, users simply state their request in natural language and Bybit AI carries out the underlying action within the chat. Bybit built the product architecture on a clear principle: infrastructure should provide the underlying connections, while individual business lines plug into a single interface, so the exchange's many services present themselves to users as one continuous assistant rather than a collection of disconnected products.

Bybit also revealed a roadmap to bring its services together through Open API, connecting trading, earn, loans, card and customer support in a more unified experience. "We are not looking to add another dashboard or bolt on another chatbot," said Rockman Zhang, CTO at Bybit. "The goal is to make it easier for users to find what they need and take action in one place, with a simple interface that brings the right products and services together."

In the initial rollout, Bybit AI is deployed for all users across two main modules:

One AI assistant for all needs : Bybit AI will cover key features and essential features across Spot, Futures, and Options trading, Bybit Earn, Copy Trading, Trading Bot, Loan, P2P, Bybit Card, Spot X, access to the Rewards Hub, and notification and subscription management.

: Bybit AI will cover key features and essential features across Spot, Futures, and Options trading, Bybit Earn, Copy Trading, Trading Bot, Loan, P2P, Bybit Card, Spot X, access to the Rewards Hub, and notification and subscription management. Intelligent support: Bybit's customer service gets an upgrade while retaining the human touch, with Bybit AI working alongside professional human agents to optimize user experience. Smarter customer support will be integrated directly into Bybit AI, ensuring customer queries are resolved faster, better, and more effectively.

To deploy Bybit AI, eligible users should first activate the feature, which will create a dedicated Bybit AI sub-account. Bybit approached its flagship AI system on a security-first architecture. The sub-account is isolated from the user's main balance to avoid any potential AI risk, and unlocks instant onboarding with no API key or manual setup required.

Livestream: Bybit AI Demo

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, will officially unveil Bybit AI and demonstrate the game-changing co-pilot on September 9, 2026 at 08:00AM UTC live on Bybit. To sign up for the livestream and see Bybit AI in action, viewers may visit: How it works: Bybit AI Livestream.

Bybit AI reflects Bybit's ambition to position itself as a New Financial Platform built for the AI era, applying artificial intelligence not as an added feature but as the connective layer across trading, wealth management and everyday account activity. The launch marks an early step in a longer roadmap toward AI-native financial services, with Bybit positioning conversational intelligence as core infrastructure.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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